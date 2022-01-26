BOYS BASKETBALL
Herscher 64, Gardner-South Wilmington 47
Joe Holohan led the Tigers with a team-high 16 points. Brock Wenzelman and Carson Splear contributed 13 points each. Cody Lunsford had nine points while Rylan Hendershot chipped in seven points.
Cale Halpin's 23 points and four steals led the Panthers. Bennett Grant added nine points and three rebounds. Gabe McHugh finished with six points, five assists, and three rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Herscher 43, Grant Park 30
Herscher improved to 21-6 overall with a 13-point victory over Grant Park. Mia Ruder totaled 12 points, including two made 3-pointers to lead the Tigers. Ella Gessner added 11 points, including a perfect 1-for-1 performance from the strike.
Delaney Panozzo recorded a double-double with 24 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Dragons. Camryn Novak scored six points and Dylan Marcotte added seven rebounds.
Central 56, Tri-Point 43
Emma Skeen buried seven 3-pointers and exploded for a game-high 23 points to lead the Comets to a River Valley Conference victory Wednesday. Alana Gray scored 10 points and Allison Cox scored nine points.
Melina Schuette led Tri-Point with 17 points. Kyra Cathcart added 14 points.
