Volleyball File Art
Daily Journal/File

VOLLEYBALL

Herscher 2, Watseka 1

Herscher recorded its 13th win of the season by claiming a come-from-behind 24-26, 25-23, 26-24, third-set tiebreaker victory over the Warriors. Kennedi Huston led the Tigers with12 kills, 11 assists and 10 digs. Emery Robinson had 24 digs and two aces. Isabella Mendell added 17 assists and four kills. Kayla Scanlon had team-high five blocks. Ella Gessner chipped in six kills, four blocks and two aces. 

Recommended for you