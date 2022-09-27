VOLLEYBALL

Herscher 2, Central 0

Herscher claimed a 25-12, 25-23, straight-set victory over the Comets to improve to 7-13 overall on the season. Isabella Mendell led the Tigers with five kills, three aces and one block. Allie Kohl added five assists while Ella Gessner chipped in three kills, one ace and a block.

