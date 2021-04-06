GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Herscher 2, Coal City 1
After winning a tie-breaking first set and falling 25-21 in the second, the Tigers went on 5-0 and 6-0 runs with Ally Meyer at the service line in the third set to earn a a 25-14 win in the decisive frame. Maddy Offerman had a dozen kills and Allison Huizenga added nine kills.
No stats were available for Reed-Custer.
Menteno 2, Streator 0
The Panthers made quick work of their Illinois Central Eight opponents with 25-7 and 25-18 wins. Reese Bachus had four aces and five kills. Elena Gomez and Karli Wenzel each had four kills and Dayli Dwyer added a pair of aces and six assists.
Peotone 2, Lisle 0
The Blue Devils were tested with a 25-23 first-set win before cruising in the second by a 25-9 margin. Grace Renier led the way with eight kills. Lily-Grace Stupegia and Abby Bostrom each had 10 digs while Stupegia added four points and Bostrom had four kills. The Blue Devils also went on a 7-0 run with Hayley Stewart serving.
Watseka 2, Iroquois West 0
The Warriors edged their Sangamon Valley Conference foes by 25-21 and 25-17 scores. Sydney McTaggart had three aces and 21 digs. Kinzie Parsons had a team-high seven kills while Kennedy McTaggart added four kills and three blocks. Becca Benoit had a pair of blocks. Meredith Drake had a team-high eight assists.
No stats were available for Iroquois West.
Milford 2, Bismarck-Henning 0
The Bearcats continued their superb season by improving to 9-1 on the year in straight sets Tuesday. Caley Mowrey had nine kills and two blocks. Emmaleah Marshino had 12 digs and Anna McEwen had 11 digs. Hunter Mowrey added 21 assists and nine digs.
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Grant Park 0
The Panthers picked up 25-12 and 25-20 wins to best the Dragons behind six kills apiece from Grace Halpin and Abby Beck. Halpin also had two aces, four digs and an assist and Beck added five digs. Hannah Frescura had 15 assists, two kills and an ace.
Brooke Veldhuizen had six kills, five digs and a block for the Dragons. Kaiya Sellers added five kills, eight digs and a block. Elise Garcia had 17 assists and four digs and Andi Dotson had 10 digs.
Beecher 2, Illinois Lutheran 0
The Bobcats got past the Chargers with 25-14, 25-19 wins. Lola Eckhardt and Julianna Picicco each had seven kills while Eckhardt added three blocks and four digs and Picicco had nine digs. Lily Avelar had 29 digs and Brittney Mazurek had 13 digs. Talia Messana had 18 assists, eight digs, six blocks and a kill.
Cissna Park 2, Momence 0
The Timberwolves picked up 25-11, 25-14 wins to down Momence in SVC play. Emma Morical had eight kills while Carly Pence added five. Audrey Kaeb had three aces while Mikayla Knake had 19 assists and Brooklyn Stadeli added nine digs.
BOYS SOCCER
Herscher 3, Coal City 2
The Tigers were tested by the Coalers but held them off late. Bascom Jackson tallied a pair of goals while Evan Brown also scored. Trey Schwarzkopf, Drew Schmidt and Jaden Jaime had an assist apiece and Jace Martin had 10 saves.
Keegan Johnson and Levi Counterman found the back of the net for the Coalers. Colin Hart had eight saves.
Iroquois West 3, Argenta-Oreana 0
The Raiders caught fire in the second half with goals from Lucas Alvarez, Santiago Andrade and Jimmy Andrade. Connor Price had an assist and Tony Espinosa had four saves.
St. Anne 2, Beecher 1
Raul Guerrero scored both Cardinals goals to lift his team to victory, giving him 21 on the season, with assists coming from Emily Greene and Damon Saathoff as St. Anne picked up a well-earned win over the Bobcats.
Nate Diachenko scored the lone Beecher goal, assisted by AJ Graham. Cam Paulmeier had four saves in net.
Central 7, Watseka 0
The Comets got goals from five different players in their SVC victory Tuesday. Dylan Bailey and Austin Bender each scored twice. Bailey added two assists and Bender had one helper. Milan Patel, James Peters and Ethan Bailey scored a goal apiece and Ryan Koehler turned away 10 shots.
Grant Park 5, Illinois Lutheran 0
The Dragons were clicking on all cylinders Tuesday, getting a pair of goals from Troy Renolds in their dominating win. Ayden Nunley had a goal and an assist. Ryan Heldt and Luke VanDrunen each scored and Owen Reynolds and Jasper Cansler each had an assist. Luke Horn stopped the only shot he faced.
Peotone 9, Reed-Custer 1
No individual stats were reported for the Blue Devils in their ICE victory. Danny Kuban scored a goal for the Comets that was assisted by Braxton Brassard. Stephen Condreay had 12 saves.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
St. Xavier 4, Olivet 3; Olivet 11, St. Xavier 5
The Tigers split their double-header against the Cougars at home.
Nathan Moonen went 2-for-3 with a team-high two hits and one RBI to lead the Tigers offense in the first game. Terry Daniels, Jacob Bulthuis, Jordan Veldman and Kai Hudson each recorded a hit as well.
In the second game, Jordan Almodover hit a solo homerun to help lead a Tigers squad that exploded for 16 hits. Timo Schau added a team-high four hits and Tyler Guertin got the win on the bump after he threw seven innings and gave up five earned on six hits with five strikeouts.
KCC 12, Danville 11
The Cavaliers had to sweat it out Tuesday but did just enough damage offensively to emerge victorious. Owen Jackson, Garrett Latoz and Tyler Jakob all homered and doubled. Ian Sanders and Josiah Zamora each doubled as well and Jackson, Zamora, Latoz and Drake Schrodt each drove in a pair.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
St. Francis 5, Olivet 2
Narjis Mzibri and Nirva Patel each took home straight-set victories in singles play to give Olivet its two points in the match. Heidi Moyo and Mzibri also won their doubles match, but it didn’t count for points as the Tigers lost their doubles matches 2-1.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Olivet 3, St. Francis 2
The Tigers advance to the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Semifinals on April 8 at 7 p.m. in the McHie Arena after they won a five-set thriller over the Fighting Saints. Kaitlyn McMahan had 37 digs, which is tied for second all-time in a single match in ONU history, to help lead Olivet to the win. Carleigh Johnson had a team-high 13 kills and Janelle Skinner notched 46 assists.
