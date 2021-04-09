FOOTBALL
Herscher 21, Reed-Custer 15
Down 15-14 with just 1:36 remaining, Tigers quarterback Blake Holm floated a pass on 4th-and-12 into the endzone 27 yards away, where a Comets defender tipped the ball before a diving Travis Jones caught it in the endzone for the dramatic, go-ahead score before Brock Wenzelman’s interception with 36 seconds left sealed the deal for the 2-2 Tigers.
Holm had 98 passing yards and the touchdown on 8-for-18 passing and the catch was Jones’ only of the night. Camden Berns had 30 rushes for 148 yards and a touchdown to go along with two catches for 10 yards. Cody Lunsford ran for 44 yards and a touchdown. Clay Schultz had five catches for 71 yards and Joe Holohan had an interception.
Momence 32, Seneca 26 (3OT)
Momence won its third-straight game and improved to 3-1 in the final season of Sangamon Valley Conference by outlasting the Irish in an instant classic on the road.
Tyshan Watkins ran for 154 yards and four scores, including the game-winner, on 37 carries and he also had a nine-yard catch. Raquan Coleman had 63 rushing yards on two carries, one of them a 45-yard touchdown. Kud’de Bertram ran for 40 yards on 11 carries.
Manteno 54, Streator 0
The Panthers picked up their first win of the season in dominant fashion over the Bulldogs. Caleb Borkenhagen was 12-for-16 passing for 222 yards and three touchdowns and added 86 more yards and another touchdown on the ground. Cole Jackson was on the receiving end of all three touchdowns and had 143 yards on five catches.
Logan Worobey, Jack Prinderville, Josh Rapson and Sebastian Gaddini each ran for touchdowns. The Panthers had 482 yards of total offense and held the Bulldogs to just 51 total yards.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 31, Dwight 28
The Trojans fell to 2-2 on the season after coming up on the wrong side of a back-and-forth battle with the Panthers Friday.
Carson Crouch was 13-for-30 passing for 160 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions and added 116 yards on 18 carries. Jeremy Kapper had three of those touchdown snags and 97 receiving yards on eight receptions. Jack Duffy caught the other Trojans’ touchdown as part of a two-reception, 16-yard night to go with 12 carries for 37 yards.
Lisle 24, Peotone 0 (Thursday)
A Lions kickoff return for a touchdown to open the game was a sign of things to come for the Blue Devils, who dropped their first game of the season and fell to 3-1. No individual stats were available.
BOYS SOCCER
St. Anne 7, Grace Christian 0
Raul Guerrero scored five more goals Friday as the Cardinals cruised in River Valley Conference play. Damon Saathoff scored twice while Guerrero, Saathoff, Jose Pizano, Emily Greene, Devon Lamie, Sebastian Martinez and Logan Tolly each had an assist.
Herscher 8, Reed-Custer 0
The Tigers were crowned undefeated champions of the Illinois Central Eight Conference with their dominant win Friday. Jace Martin, Trey Schwarzkopf and Logan Lunsford each scored two goals. Drew Schmidt and Colten Fowler each scored while Bascom Jackson had an obscene six assists and Jaden Jaime and Cadin Mollema each had a helper. Tucker White had two saves.
Stephen Condreay had 13 saves for the Comets.
VOLLEYBALL
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, St. Anne 0
The Panthers got 25-19, 25-23 wins to sweep the Cardinals and improve to 8-3 on the season and 8-1 in the River Valley Conference.
Kylie Hawks, Carson Halpin and Abby Beck had four kills apiece. Hawks added an ace, Halpin added four digs and Beck added six digs and an assist. Hannah Frescura had seven aces, eight assists and three digs.
No stats were available for St. Anne.
