SOFTBALL
Herscher 3, Manteno 2
The Tigers picked up their ninth Illinois Central Eight Conference victory this season thanks to a walk-off RBI double by Rylie Hartman in the bottom of the seventh inning. Alison Hassett went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Colby McDivitt snagged the win on the bump, allowing zero runs on zero hits in six innings of relief action.
Reygan Carlile went 2-for-4 with two singles to lead Manteno at the plate. Karli Wenzel and Alyssa Dralle both chipped in a hit and an RBI each.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 12, Central 2 (5 innings)
The Boilermakers totaled 12 hits in their smooth victory over the Comets. Tatum Reddy and Kennedy Pepin both went 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Pepin also picked up the win on the mound, allowing one earned on three hits in five innings of action. Ally VandenHout chipped in a single in two plate appearances.
Ella White doubled for the Comets and Kaylee Ketcherside and Emma Skeen each added singles.
Milford 15, Bismarck-Henning 9
The Bearcats improved to 7-5 on the season with a six-run victory over Bismark-Henning on Monday evening. Anna McEwen drove in four runs on three hits to lead Milford at the plate. Kirstyn Lucht picked up the win on the bump, allowing nine runs on 12 hits over seven innings of work. Emmaleah Marshino and Abby Storm chipped in multiple hits each.
Reed-Custer 15, Lisle 4
Grace Myers went the distance to grab the win on the bump, allowing four runs on eight hits in seven innings of work. Grace Cavanaugh drove in four runs with a triple and a homer to help lead the Comets at the plate. Abby Sunday and Halie Lagrange collected three hits each.
Watseka 6, Iroquois West 0 (5 innings)
Jasmine Essington pitched great, allowing zero runs on one hit in five innings of work to improve to 2-2 on the mound this season. Sydney McTaggart went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored to lead the Warriors at the plate. Kennedy McTaggart and Brianna Denault both added one hit each.
Mallori Fairley went 1-for-2 with a single to lead the Raiders at the plate.
Watseka 10, Iroquois West 5
Brianna Denault was red hot at the plate for Watseka, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Sydney McTaggart and Natalie Petersen both collected tow hits each in three plate appearances. Jasmine Essington snagged the win on the bump, allowing zero runs on two hits in three innings of work.
Mackenzie Conrad went 2-for-3 and Shelby Johnson added two hits and a run scored in two plate appearances to help lead the Raiders offensive attack.
Wilmington 10, Peotone 3
The Wildcats scored one run in the first inning before never looking back. Jessica Castle went a perfect 4-for-4 with a triple and a double for a team-high three RBIs. Raena DelAngel added two hits and an RBI. Castle also picked up the win on the mound, allowing two earned on five hits in seven innings of action.
Madyson Kibelkis totaled two of the Blue Devils five hits on the evening. Emma Spagnoli and Emma Herder both chipped in singles.
St. Anne 8, Donovan 1
No individual stats were available for St. Anne.
The Wildcats struggled to put runs on the board despite totaling 11 hits on the evening. Kayden Stahlschmidt went 3-for-3 with three singles to lead Donovan at the plate. Kyra Cathcart and Hannah Karr both chipped in two hits each. Paiton Lareau added a double and an RBI.
Grant Park 7, Illinois Lutheran 5
Brooke Veldhuizen went 2-for-4 with a homer and a double for two RBI to lead the Dragons at the plate. Molly Markland tallied two hits and an RBI. Micaelyn Benson grabbed the victory on the mound, allowing five earned on five hits in 6 and two-thirds innings.
BASEBALL
Manteno 4, Herscher 3
The Panthers broke the tie in the top of the seventh before shutting the Tigers out in the bottom half of the final inning to win it by one run. Alex Juranich snagged the win in relief action, allowing zero runs on two hits in two inning of work. Cole Jackson went 2-for-4 with a team-high three RBIs. Nolan Aicher and Grant DeRose chipped in two hits each.
Camden Berns totaled three hits in four plate appearances to lead Herscher at the plate. Daven Arseneau and Blake Holm collected two hits each.
Gardner-South Wilmington 12, Grace Christian 1
The Panthers improved to 12-7 overall this season. No individual stats were available for GSW at this time.
The Crusaders totaled three hits on the evening. Miles Schaafsma went 1-for-2 with a double to lead Grace Christian at the plate. Jonathan Caswell and Sashko Robertson both chipped in singles.
Streator 11, Coal City 4
Ashton Harvey led the Coalers with three hits in four plate appearances. Alec Lovell went 2-for-3 with a run scored and Chase Wasielewski added two hits including a double for an RBI.
Reed-Custer 7, Lisle 0
The Comets improved to 14-5 overall this season with a shutout victory over Lisle. Blake Bishop tossed a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts to snag the win on the bump. Jarrett Goodwin, Corey Burch, Jake McPherson and Connor Esparza led the way offensively, totaling two hits each.
Donovan 7, St. Anne 2
No individual stats were available for Donovan.
Anthony Blake led the Cardinals with a double and an RBI. Francisco Cintora and Cortez Baines each totaled a run scored.
Wilmington 8, Peotone 6
The Wildcats turned eight hits into seven RBIs in their two-run victory over the Blue Devils. Kaden Humphries and Ryan Banas both went 2-for-4 to lead Wilmington at the plate. Tim Mills earned the victory on the mound, allowing two runs on four hits over five inning of work.
Matt Derkacy went 2-for-3 with a homerun, two runs scored and a team-high four RBIs to lead the Blue Devils offense. Mason Kibelkis added two hits including a double meanwhile Tristan Weglarz chipped in two singles.
Central 12, Dwight 1
The Comets needed just two hits to score 12 runs after a patient approach led to 17 walks at the plate. Jay Lemenager tripled and drove in three runs. Luke Shoven pitched five innings and allowed an earned run on two hits and 11 strikeouts.
Carson Crouch barreled a single and Ryan Turner smacked a for the Trojans.
Iroquois West 2, Watseka 1 (5 innings)
The Raiders topped the Warriors by one run in a low-scoring affair. Damon Fowler went 1-for-1 with an RBI and a double to lead Iroquois West at the plate. Jack Pree chipped in a single and a drawn walk. Peyton Rhodes grabbed the win on the bump, allowing zero earned runs on six hits in five innings of action.
Bretten Walwer went 2-for-3 with two single to lead Watseka's offensive attack. Justin McGahan added a single and a drawn walk.
Iroquois West 4, Watseka 1 (5 innings)
A three-run first inning helped the Raiders cruise to victory in the second game of their double-header against Watseka. Lucas Frank went 1-for-2 with an RBI meanwhile Auston Miller ripped a homer for three RBIs. Kade Kimmel snagged the win on the bump, allowing zero earned runs on four hits in five inning of work.
Drew Wittenborn, Maddux Rigsby, Conner Curry and Ashton Bowling all notched one hit each to lead Watseka at the plate.
