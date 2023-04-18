SOFTBALL

Herscher 9, Wilmington 3

Herscher improved to 12-2 and 6-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a six-run win over the Wildcats. Emma Powers went 2-for-4 with a triple, one RBI and two runs scored to help lead the Tigers at the plate. Allie Decman collected two singles, one RBI and one run scored. Zoey Fleischauer had a two-RBI single. Fleischauer also claimed the win, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits with two strikeouts over five innings of work.

Recommended for you