Baseball File Art
Daily Journal/David Volden

SOFTBALL

Herscher 5, Dwight 3

RyLyn Adams recorded an RBI triple to help lead the Tigers at the plate. Zoey Fleischauer went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Anniston Hackley chipped in one double. Fleischauer also claimed the win on the mound, allowing four hits and three unearned run with three strikeouts.

Recommended for you