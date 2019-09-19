Daily Journal Staff Report
BOYS SOCCER
PepsiCo Showdown
Herscher 2, Kankakee 0
In a game that was scoreless for 76 minutes, the Tigers broke through late with goals from Trey Schwarzkopf and Logan Lunsford in the final four minutes to take third place in their charity pod.
Jacob Schultz and Bascom Jackson each had assists for the Tigers, while Jack Holohan recorded his sixth shutout in his past 11 games after picking up 12 saves. Chris Groebeck had eight saves for the Kays.
Regular Season
Reed-Custer 3, Wilmington 2
The Comets entered the half on the wrong side of a 1-0 score before scoring three of the game’s four second-half goals.
Hunter O’Connor, Logan Lackrone and Braxton Brassard each scored for the Comets, while Brassard, Glenn Escobedo and Micah Dubbert each had an assist. Stephen Condreay had eight saves.
Lisle 4, Coal City 0
The Coalers hung with Lisle’s talented squad for the first 40 minutes and entered the half facing just a 1-0 deficit before the Lions caught fire in the second half.
Colin Hart had 14 saves for the Coalers.
Iroquois West 0, Grant Park 0 (Iroquois West wins in penalty kicks)
Raiders goalkeeper Ulises Aguilera had seven saves as his teammates were able to outscore the Dragons in penalty kicks.
Central 2, Watseka 0
No stats were reported for this game.
VOLLEYBALL
St. Anne 2, Grant Park 1 (22-25, 25-21, 26-24)
The Cardinals rebounded after a first-set loss and 21-14 deficit in the second set before scoring the last 11 points of the second and narrowly earning a thrilling three-set win.
Kendall Yuknis had six aces as part of that second-set run and added 21 digs. Kenzie Nicholson had eight kills, eight digs and a block. Grace Langellier had seven kills, three aces and 16 digs. Emily Greene added 32 digs and Haylie Peck had a team-high 10 kills.
Brooke Veldhuizen and Rylee Panozzo had six kills apiece for the Dragons. Hadleigh Loitz had 15 digs and three blocks. Kaiya Sellers had a pair of aces and Grace Gorman racked up 41 digs.
Herscher 2, Reed-Custer 0 (25-23, 25-14)
After a close battle in the first set, the Tigers pulled away in the second to make short work of the Comets, thanks to four kills out of the gate in the second from Olivia Mendell.
Claudia Huston led the Tigers with seven kills and added three aces. Maddy Offerman had six kills, while Olivia Ruder had 13 digs. Jordan Pierce had 12 assists and Ana Rice added eight assists.
Coal City 2, Wilmington 1 (25-18, 23-25, 25-17)
McKenna Fitzpatrick had a team-high six kills, and five blocks as the Coalers held on to defeat the Wildcats.
Rose Feeney added eight assists and six digs for the Coalers. Megan Norris had five kills and led the Coalers with 11 digs. Abbie Cullick had 10 digs, while Abby Payton added seven digs and three aces.
Bismarck-Henning 2, Milford 1 (21-25, 25-20, 25-18)
The Bearcats took the first set of the night but were on the wrong end of the scoreboard in the final two sets.
Lily Atwood served up three aces, while Caley Mowrey had a team-high eight kills. Kaylee Warren had 23 assists, Sam Conley had 12 digs and Maya McEewen added a block.
Central 2, Dwight 1 (17-25, 25-22, 25-14)
Kayla Kodat led the Trojans with five kills, four digs and five assists in their three-set loss. Jordan Schultz had 17 digs, two kills and an ace. Alexis Thetard had a well-rounded three kills, three aces, seven digs and four blocks. Emily Weissman had four kills and an ace, while Nellie Rieke added a pair of blocks and a pair of kills.
Manteno 2, Streator 0 (25-14, 25-7)
The Panthers jumped out and remained in control all night for an Illinois Central Eight victory.
Reese Bachus led the Panthers in both kills (seven) and aces (five). Elena Gomez and Karli Wenzel each had four kills, while Wenzel also had 12 digs. Dayli Dwyer had 25 assists.
Watseka 2, Momence 0 (25-17, 25-15)
The Warriors got back to the .500 mark at 7-7-1 with their two-set win Thursday.
Teagan Cawthon led the Warriors with five kills, while Raegann Kochel had four kills and three blocks. Grace Smith had seven assists and three aces. Claire Curry, Maggie Guimond and Sydney McTaggart each had six digs, while Curry added a pair of aces. Meredith Drake had six assists and Arika Stanley had two aces.
Peotone 2, Lisle 0 (27-25, 25-11)
After edging the Lions in the first set, the Blue Devils put it in cruise control with a giant win in the second set.
McKenna Evans had 15 assists, eight digs, three aces, two kills and a block. Lauren Hamann had five kills and two two blocks. Abby Bostrom had five digs, four kills and a pair of aces. Hanna Gonzalez had three kills and four digs and Lily-Grace Stupegia added nine digs.
Kankakee 2, Crete-Monee 0 (27-25, 25-23)
The Kays won by the narrowest of margins in both sets behind what coach Dennis Pommier called, “clutch serving,” from Emily Glogowski and Taren Russell.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Cissna Park 0 (25-10, 25-16)
Mikayla Knake had seven digs and seven assists to lead the Timberwolves. Audrey Kaeb and Kristen Walder each had a pair of kills, while Walder also had six digs.
BOYS GOLF
Milford 173, Iroquois West 174, Momence 256
In a battle that came down to the wire, it was the Bearcats who edged the Raiders by a shot, thanks to medalist James Birch firing off a season-best 37. Milford’s top four was rounded out by C.J. VanHoveln (44) and Luke McCabe and Cooper Frerichs (46).
Iroquois West took the second and third medalist honors, as Ryan Tilstra shot a 40 and Kade Kimmel shot a 43. The Raiders were rounded out by Jack McMillan (45) and Ivan Munoz (46).
Gavin Ladd shot a 54 to lead Momence, followed by Matt Warren (55), Andrew Reams (62) and Owen Bramer (65).
Andrew 174, Bradley-Bourbonnais 180
The Boilers found themselves in a tight one with the Thunderbolts and came up just short.
Isaac Fabbro led the Boilers with a 42 and was followed by Jordan Lamatsch (45), Joel Yarno (46) and Mark Robinson (47).
Peotone 191, Reed-Custer 191, Dwight 191 (Wednesday)
All three area schools tied at the top of their triangular match Wednesday. Connor Janik led Peotone with a 45. No other stats were reported.
