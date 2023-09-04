Jaden Jaime recorded four goals and two assists to help lead the Tigers at the Herscher Shootout. Luis Parra added four goals of his own and James Holohan had two goals and two assists. Jacob Benoit tallied one goal and two assists. Goalkeepers Henry Crain and Daniel Osborn each had four saves in net.
No individual stats were available for the Dragons.
Moline 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1
Bennett Dykstra paced the Boilermakers with a goal off an assist by Anthony Martinez. Goalkeeper Anthony Martinez had 13 saves in net.
VOLLEYBALL
Manteno Invite
Watseka went 2-1 in pool play with wins over Grant Park (25-11, 25-19) and Illinois Lutheran before suffering a 19-25, 13-25, two-set loss to Newark in the third place match. Lauren Tegtmeyer led the Warriors with 23 kills and four aces throughout the tournament. Brianna Denault added 39 digs and Christa Holohan finished with 59 assists. Ella Smith contributed 31 digs, 15 kills and five aces. Megan Martin chipped in a team-high three blocks. Tegtmeyer was named to the All-Tournament team.
(Friday)
BOYS GOLF
Kankakee 168, Peotone 182
Kankakee improved its record to 13-1 with a nonconference win over Peotone. Paul Azzarelli fired a meet-best 38 to earn medalist honors and lead the Kays. Tyler Baston added a 41 and Cooper Meredith carded a 44. Brennen Gessner recorded a 45 to round out Kankakee’s top golfers.
Jake Eaheart paced the Blue Devils with a 41. Joe Hasse contributed a 42 and Michael Bettenhausen carded a 49. Mason Early shot a 50.
Beecher 154, Watseka 167, Hoopeston 183, Iroquois West 191, Cissna Park NTS, Christ Lutheran NTS
Brandon Moffitt claimed medalist honors with a 36 to help lead the Bobcats to victory. Trevor Stout added a 38, which was one stroke better than teammate Andrew Hering. Jack Hayhurst chipped in a 41.
Watseka improved to 18-2 overall this season. Austin Marcier paced the Warriors with a 39. Mason Gaylen recorded a 40 and Hagen Hoy fired a 43. Tucker Milk shot a 45.
Tyler Read carded a team-best 40 to pace the Raiders. Collin Tilstra totaled a 45 and Bryce Rogers contributed a 46. Ashton Ehmen finished with a 60.
Cissna Park failed to qualify for team scoring. Dalton McWethy paced the Timberwolves with a 45.
Grant Park 166, Illinois Lutheran 181, Momence 226
Trey Boecker recorded the only scorecard under 40, totaling a meet-best 33 to earn medalist honors and lead the Dragons. Cade Lacer fired a 40 and Carson Ruggierio shot a 44. Evan Suprenant tallied a 48.
Levi Walk and Dylan Biladeau collectedly paced Momence with 53s. Anthony Carbonaro and Kingston Woods each shot 60s.
(Sunday)
Local Hole-in-one
Mark Steferovic of Peotone sinked a hole-in-one on the 16th hole at Oak Springs Golf Course. He used a pitching wedge to ace the shot. It was witnessed by Dennis J. Gorman, Bud Koenig and Dick Sadler.