BOYS BASKETBALL
Kankakee Holiday Tournament
Herscher 61, Momence 58
The Tigers snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat with a 25-point fourth quarter that led to a come-from-behind win at the Kankakee Holiday Tournament.
Jack Holohan led the way for Herscher with 20 points in the win, while Logan Lunsford added 19 and Joe Holohan scored 13.
Jared Espino scored a game-high 21 points for Momence in the loss, while Jasper Jones added 13 points and Jaden Walls scored 10.
Manteno 52, Carver 35
The Panthers spread the ball around nicely in a win over Carver at the KHT.
Jacob Schindler led Manteno with 10 points in the win, while Alex Hupe and Robbie Wesselhoff added nine apiece and Carson Monk scored eight.
Central 61, St. Francis de Sales 44
The Comets picked up a comfortable win in their Kankakee Holiday Tournament opener despite being out-rebounded by a 26-21 margin.
Jacob Shoven turned in an excellent performance with a game-high 29 points in the win and Kyle Peters added 10 points.
Marseilles Holiday Tournament
Wilmington 56, Serena 55 (Overtime)
The Wildcats continued their recent run of tournament success with a thrilling overtime win over Serena on the first day of the Marseilles Tournament.
Tysen Meents knocked down the clinching 3-pointer in overtime to give Wilmington the win and finished with a team-high 15 points. Danny Sanders pitched in with 12 points in the victory.
Gardner-South Wilmington 48, Reed-Custer 30
The Comets struggled to get anything going whatsoever, shooting a dismal 10-for-49 as a team in a one-sided loss to the Panthers at the Marseilles Tournament.
Cayden Landry led G-SW with 12 points in the win and Chris Bexson added 11 points.
Gage Stamm scored 10 points for Reed-Custer in the loss and Jacob Heisner grabbed 10 rebounds.
Dwight 61, Somonauk 53
The Trojans trailed 42-41 entering the fourth quarter, where Brandon Ceylor scored eight of his 19 points to lead Dwight to a comeback victory.
Lane Thompson also dropped 19 points for Dwight. Tyler Masching and Trent Tilley each added six points.
Plano Holiday Classic
Kaneland 62, Coal City 41
Austin Pullara scored 15 points for the Coalers, but it wasn’t enough to keep them in contention against Kaneland at the Plano Christmas Classic.
Cade Mueller added 10 points for Coal City in the loss.
Bismarck-Henning Holiday Tournament
Milford 39, North Vermilion 35; Milford 62, Fisher 40
The Bearcats picked up twin victories at the Bismarck-Henning Holiday Tournament
Jacob Totheroh led the way with 14 points for Milford in their win over North Vermilion and Tanner Sobkoviak led the way with 12 points in the win over Fisher.
State Farm Classic
Bloomington Central Catholic 70, Bishop McNamara 55
No stats were immediately available for this game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
State Farm Classic
Kankakee 64, Normal Community 42
The Kays’ hot streak is alive and well as they improved their record to 17-1 with a win at the State Farm Classic.
Ambranette Storr scored 35 points in the victory and Avery Jackson added 18 points.
St. Joseph-Ogden 46, Bishop McNamara 42 (Overtime)
The Irish failed to score in overtime and suffered a razor-thin loss to the Spartans at the State Farm Classic.
Caris White led the Irish with 16 points in the loss, while Amari Stevenson pitched in with 11 points.
Blue Devil Classic (Bismarck-Henning)
Westville 36, Cissna Park 33; Jamaica 40, Cissna Park 24
The Timberwolves were unable to hang in the face of a come-from-behind win by Westville and suffered a second loss in less dramatic fashion to Jamaica at the Blue Devils Holiday Classic at Bismarck-Henning.
Mikayla Knake led the way for Cissna Park in both contests. She was the high scorer in both losses, scoring 22 points against Westville and nine against Jamaica.
Leland-Earville Holiday Classic
Leland-Earlville 51, Grant Park 42
The Dragons picked up the pace in the second half, but not enough to overcome an early deficit in a loss at the Leland-Earlville Holiday Tournament.
Hadleigh Loitz led the way with 17 points in the loss, while Delaney Panozzo scored 13 points and Brooke Veldhuizen grabbed 10 rebounds.
Henry-Senachwine 42, Dwight 34
Kayla Kodat was electric for the Trojans and accounted for 28 of her team’s 34 points, but she received very little aid in a loss at the Leland-Earlville Holiday Tournament.
The loss dropped the Trojans to 4-7 overall this season.
Blue Devils Classic (Peotone)
Plainfield South 52, Watseka 49
The Warriors never trailed by more than six points to end any quarter but failed to find the boost they needed in a Blue Devils Holiday Classic loss to Plainfield South.
Natalie Schroeder led Watseka (9-4) with 14 points in the loss and Kennedy McTaggart added 13 points.
Joliet Catholic 70, Beecher 49
The Bobcats were unable to keep up with JCA at the Blue Devils Holiday Classic in Peotone.
Abby Shepard led the way with 16 points in the loss for Beecher.
Schlarman 50, Peotone 42
The Blue Devils were unable to hang on to a halftime lead and suffered a loss at their namesake tournament to drop to 12-3 overall this season.
Mae Graffeo scored 12 points, McKenna Evans added 10 and Courtney Burks scored nine in the loss.
Lisle Holiday Classic
Plano 49, Reed-Custer 47
The Reapers overcame an 11-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to charge back and steal a win from the Comets at the Lisle Holiday Classic.
Jaden Christian scored 17 points for R-C in the loss, while Kylie Balgemann added 13 and Daniele Cherry scored 10.
Walter Christian 45, Coal City 34
The Coalers had a rough start, falling behind 17-1 after a quarter, before fighting back to their respectable final margin.
Hayleigh Roach led the Coalers with 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Audrey Cooper had seven points and nine rebounds. Meghan Onsen added six points and five rebounds.
