GIRLS SOCCER
Herscher 3, Manteno 0
Herscher continued its season-opening winning streak, which now sits at 10, after a road victory against their Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals. With a 10-0 mark to open the season, the first girls soccer season since 2019 due to COVID-19, Tigers coach Chris Longtin said that with so many varsity newcomers, even he's been pleasantly surprised with how well the team has started out of the gate.
"We knew we'd be pretty good but when you don't see people all [last] year, you're not really sure because everyone's so different ...," Longtin said. "It hasn't quite caught me off guard but I wasn't sure there would be this many [wins] so soon."
The Tigers were led by Elise Kukuck who totaled two scores off assist by Katelyn Borschnack. Natalie Morris added a score off an Ally Meyer assists and Rourke Zigrossi picked up her sixth shutout of the season after tallying five saves behind the net.
Four juniors that saw time as freshmen are the only players that entered the season with significant varsity experience for the Tigers. While experience tends to play a key factor, Longtin said that his team's inexperience has actually proven to be beneficial at times, such as intense rivalry matchups like Monday's match with the Panthers.
"We've got a lot of new girls and it's not that they don't understand what's going on but they don't necessarily understand the gravity of the situation," Longtin said. "We've got the four returning juniors that keep them in check, make sure they're in position and doing the right thing ... but they're just going out there and having fun."
Peotone 4, Wilmington 0
The Blue Devils scored early and often in their match against the Wildcats. Adeline Graffeo notched a team-high two goals and a assist to lead Peotone. Carsen Hessler and Danielle Piper also scored meanwhile Madison Schroeder and Ashley Renwick picked up one assist each.
Emily Dooley tallied nine saves to lead Wilmington behind the net.
Coal City 7, Reed-Custer 2
The Coalers picked up their first win of the year against their rivals Monday. Addyson Mellen scored twice, one more goal than teammate Lynne Norris. Cara Planeta and Audrey Cooper scored twice each and Melody Hamerla notched nine saves behind the net.
No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.
Beecher 10, Crete-Monee 0
The Bobcats put up four goals in the first half before they added six more late. Olivia Mondello finished better than a hat-trick with a team-high four goals. Aralyn Martinez and Aniya Killis scored two times each and Morgan Magruder totaled one score and two assists.
SOFTBALL
Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, Lincoln-Way Central 1
The Boilermakers were able to pull off the huge upset thanks to a brilliant pitching performance by Libby Spaulding. She went seven innings, allowing one earned on five hits while striking out one to pick up the win. Natalie Johnson's two-run homer scored both Boiler runs.
Milford 10, Armstrong 6
The Bearcats exploded for four runs in the final two innings after things were originally tied 6-6 midway through the sixth inning. Julia Bushnell earned the victory on the bump, allowing one earned on five hits while striking out six. Abby Storm went 2-for-2 to lead the Bearcats at the plate. Anne McEwen drove in a team-high four runs.
Donovan 13, Grant Park 3 (6 innings)
The Wildcats put up at least one run in all six innings of action to pull off the double-digit victory. Sophie O'Brien went 1-for-4 with a run scored to lead Donovan at the plate. Kylee Faupel added a single and a run scored. Paiton Lareau snagged the win on the mound, allowing tow earned on seven hits while striking out seven in six innings of work.
No individual stats were available for Grant Park.
Manteno 4, Reed-Custer 1
The Panthers scored one run in the first inning and led the rest of the way in a close battle with the Comets. Avery Osborn smacked four hits, including two triples in four plate appearances to lead Manteno with the sticks. Karli Wenzel added three hits and an RBI meanwhile Kayla Michalesko chipped in a stolen base. Alyssa Dralle got the win on the bump, allowing one earned on six hits while striking out five.
No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.
St. Anne 18, Gardner-South Wilmington 14
The Cardinals used a five-run sixth inning to help them bypass the Panthers at home. Taylor DeYoung went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. Haylie Peck notched three hits and Sophia Torres added a team-high three stolen bases. Torres also picked up the win on the mound, allowing 12 earned on 13 hits while striking out seven in six innings of work.
The Panthers were led by Aspen Lardi who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases. Kylie Hawks totaled two hits including a double and Jayden Buchanan chipped in a team-high three RBIs.
BASEBALL
Manteno 7, Reed-Custer 0
Mantneo's Luke Trepanier had a perfect game through five innings before he picked up the win, allowing zero earned on one hit while striking out 13. Nolan Aicher went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored. Trapanier also chipped in two hits at the plate with an RBI.
Clayton Newbrough notched the Comets only hit with a single. Jack Stellano pitched six solid innings in a losing effort.
Milford 9, Armstrong 3
The Bearcats put up nine runs on five Armstrong errors. Adin Portwood went 1-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Milford at the plate. Sawyer Laffoon and Trey Totheroh both added one hit each. Nick Warren picked up the win after he allowed just three earned on five hits in 5.1 innings of work.
Cissna Park 9, Grace Christian 1
The Timberwolves opened things up with a two-run first inning before they went on to run away with things in the ensuing innings. Malaki Verkler tallied three hits in four plate appearances with two runs scored and two RBIs to lead Cissna Park. Bryce Sluis went 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI. Sluis also picked up the win, allowing one earned on two hits in five innings of work.
Sashko Roberton and Evan Rauwolf had one hit each to total all of the Crusaders offense on the evening.
Beecher 14, Illinois Lutheran 0 (5 innings)
Bobcats starting pitcher Ryan LeBlanc finished with a no-hitter on the bump in five innings of action. Duane Doss went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs meanwhile AJ Snell and LeBlanc both added two hits each. Zak Gorcowski hit a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
Coal City 10, Wilmington 0 (5 innings)
The Coalers put up runs in all five innings of action on Monday. Alec Lovell was locked in at the plate, finishing 4-for-4 with a double and two stolen bases. Trent Sandeno and Aydan Murphy both added multiple hits. Caden Ruder snagged the win in five innings of work, giving up zero earned on one hit while striking out seven.
Justin Walinski notched the Wildcats only hit on the evening with a single and a stolen base.
Gardner-South Wilmington 16, St. Anne 1 (4 innings)
The Panthers improved to 5-0 with a double-digit win over St. Anne. Blake Patterson totaled a double and a single with an RBI and three runs scored. Kaden Grivetti picked up the win, allowing zero earned on one hit while striking out six in four innings of action. Blake Huston chipped in a double and two RBIs.
Eric Savoie went 1-for-2 with a single to total the Cardinals only RBI in the game. Francisco Cintora chipped in another single and a run scored.
Grant Park 2, Donovan 1
The Dragons edged one out against Donovan in a pitcher's duel. Clayton McKinstry went seven innings, allowing one run on five hits while striking out eight and walking zero to pick up the win for Grant Park.Troy Reynolds, Travis Fick, Ethan Damler and Wesley Schneider all managed one hit each.
No individual stats were available for Donovan.
Lisle 5, Peotone 4
The Blue Devils lost a heart-breaker after surrendering two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Thomas Lynch went 3-for-3 with an RBI to lead Peotone's offense. Mason Kibelkis added two hits and another run scored. Austin Massat chipped in a double.
Iroquois West 14, Momence 2 (5 innings)
A nine-run second inning helped the Raiders snag a quick victory over the Redskins. Peyton Rhodes went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and a team-high four RBIs. He also picked up the win on the mound, allowing two earned on three hits in five innings of action. Daltin Austin added a hit and drove in two runs.
Brandon Lynch notched a double in three at bats to lead the Redskins. C.J. Wiechec and Ethan Mills added singles.
WRESTLING
Seneca 58, Wilmington 22; Wilmington 63, Pontiac 6
The Wildcats split against a pair of non-local opponents at Monday's triangular meet. They got 2-0 performances on the evening from Landon Dooley (113 pounds), Marcus Morris (160), Jack Narine (170) and Aiden Wooters (195).
Manteno 42, Rich Township 18
The Panthers opened their season off with a 24 point victory over Rich Township to improve to 1-0 on the season. Nolan Worobey (138 pounds), Carter Watkins (152), Wyatt Young (170), Collin Zeppi (182), Gabe Johnson (195) and Damian Alsup (285) won each of their matches via fall.
