Soccer File Art
Daily Journal

GIRLS SOCCER Urbana Tournament

Sacred Heart Griffin 3, Herscher 1

After opening the Urbana Tournament 2-0 to help improve to 6-0 on the season, Herscher fell in the championship game against Sacred Heart Griffin to help earn second place. Ajiya Casarrubias scored the lone goal off an assist by Katelyn Borschnack to help pace the Tigers. Danica Woods grabbed nine saves.

