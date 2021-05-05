GIRLS SOCCER
Herscher 1, Morris 0
The Tigers squeaked by Morris to improve to 8-0 on the season. Katelyn Borschnack found Elise Kukuck for the match's only goal. Rourke Zigrossi tallied nine saves.
Kankakee 5, Rich Township 2
The Kays got back into the win column despite being down three starters. Naomi Gaytan notched a team-high two goals, one more than teammates Aiyana Lopez, Melanie Estrada and Alejandra Cornejo. Jocelyn Alvarado, Lopez and Estrada totaled one assist each.
Bloom 7, Beecher 2
The Bobcats fell to 3-5 on the season. Aniya Kills and Dayo Bamgbose scored unassisted goals to lead Beecher's low-scoring offense. Taylor Kills added 22 saves behind the net.
Wilmington 6, Reed-Custer 3
Rachel Wandless poured in two scores to lead the Wildcats. Ella Banas, Payton Koopman, Alexa Clark and Abbie Rampa also scored. Clark chipped in two assists.
No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.
Lisle 7, Coal City 1
The Coalers' lone goal came off a penalty kick score by sophomore Cara Planeta. Melody Hamerla totaled 12 saves behind the net.
Peotone 6, Manteno 1
The Blue Devils were led by Madison Schroeder who recorded a hat-trick with a team-high three goals and two assists. Danielle Piper, Carsen Hessler and Ashley Renwick also scored.
No individual stats were available for Manteno.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Iroquois West totaled 86 points which barely edged out Momence (83 points) to take first place in the six-team meet. Dwight (61.5) finished third, followed by Tri-Point (57.5), Beecher (22) and Illinois Lutheran (4).
The Raiders took four first-place finishes on the evening. Jimmy Andrade won the 100-meter dash, followed by Lucas Alvarez (800-meter dash) and Connor Price (1600-meter dash, high jump).
Tyshawn Watkins snagged a team-high two event wins in the 200-meter dash and 4-by-200-meter relay team with teammates Nasir Bey-Fortinberry, Kam Tyler and Anthony Martinez. Rayquain Coleman added a victory in the triple jump.
Abe Rieke took home the only individual victory for the Trojans in discus. Carter Butterbrodt, Kevin Ferrari, Dillion Sarff and Isaac Telford added a win in the 4-by-800-meter relay race.
Bobby Mogged picked up two victories in the long jump and 110-meter hurdles to lead the Chargers.
Beecher’s best finish for boys came from Jared Jennings. He finished third in the 300-meter hurdles.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
The Raiders (102) also won the girls side, edging out Dwight by 35 points. Beecher (43) took third, followed by Tri-Point (27), Momence (25) and Illinois Lutheran (13).
Iroquois West’s Samantha Hartke won the 800-meter and 1600-meter dashes. Maddie Boley added a win in discus and Vivien Griffin edged teammate Riley Klump for first-place in the long jump.
Koli Croy snagged a win in the 400-meter dash and high jump to lead Dwight. Meghan Scott chipped in a victory in the 300-meter hurdles.
Maddie Boley took the Bobcats lone individual win in discus.
The Chargers only win for girls came from Melina Schuette, Ashley Eisenach, Katelyn Poe and Mikaayla English in the 4-by-400-meter relay race.
Momence’s Briyanee Shoven picked up a pair of victories in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes to lead the Redksins.
BASEBALL
Bismark-Henning 8, Milford 8
The Bearcats finished with a tie due to a lack of sunlight suspending the game. As a result of the delay, the game will be continued at a later date.
Brother Rice 9, Manteno 4
Edan Perez went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases to lead the Panthers, who fell to 12-1 on the year despite out-hitting the Crusaders 12-9. Cole Jackson added two hits and an RBI and Nathan Bajic chipped in two singles.
Iroquois West 11, Cissna Park 3
In six trips to the plate, the host Raiders scored in five different innings in Wednesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference affair. Peyton Rhodes went 2-for-3 at the dish for Iroquois West with a triple and two RBIs. Kade Kimmel and Auston Miller had a hit and two RBIs apiece while Kimmel also scored three times. Damon Fowler and Jack Pree each had two hits and scored twice and Pree also drove in a run. Lucas Frank allowed three earned runs on six hits and eight strikeouts over five innings.
Gavin Spitz went 2-for-4 with a homer, a double and three RBIs for the Timberwolves. Bryce Sluis slapped three singles and scored a run.
SOFTBALL
Lincoln-Way East 8, Bradley-Bourbonnais 5
The Boilermakers had a ferocious rally with four runs in the bottom of the seventh, but a five-run Lincoln-Way East third was too much to overcome.
Natalie Johnson and Libby Spaulding each had 2-for-3 days at the plate for the Boilers, with Spaulding adding a pair of RBIs. She also pitched all seven innings, allowing eight earned runs on 13 hits and four strikeouts. Kennedy Pepin singled and drove in a pair.
Bismark-Henning 7, Milford 2
The Bearcats opened up with two runs in the first inning before they were held scoreless the rest of the way. Abby Storm and Anna McEwen both collected multiple hits to lead Milford at the plate. McEwen also added a team-high two RBIs. Julia Bushnell threw a complete game with two strikeouts.
Momence 20, St. Anne 7
Emilie Lindgren went 2-for-5 with a double and three runs scored to lead the Redskins offensive onslaught. She also picked up the win to improve to 2-0 on the mound. Aubrey Ogibovic tallied four hits in five at bats and Britta Lindgren went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
No individual stats were available for St. Anne.
