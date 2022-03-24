GIRLS SOCCER
Herscher 3, Rock Island 1
Herscher held a 1-0 victory at halftime before besting Rock Island by two goals. Kaitlyn Borschnack finished with a hat-trick to lead the Tigers. Elise Kukuck and Hailey King added one assist each. Rourke Zigrossi totaled nine saves behind the net.
GIRLS BADMINTON
Homewood Flossmoor 9, Bradley-Bourbonnais 6
Bradley-Bourbonnais finished with four singles play wins and two doubles play victories. Tara DePoister, Hanna Thompson, Sarrah Denton, and Gabby Hubbs all claimed individual wins in singles to lead the Boilermakers. Doubles partners Gabby Rounds and Hubbs as well as Sarrah Denton and Maddie Penrod each grabbed a doubles play win in straight-sets.
