GIRLS SOCCER

Herscher 8, Reed-Custer 0

Herscher’s (16-2) shutout win over the Comets helped the Tigers earn the Illinois Central Eight Conference championship with a perfect 7-0 ICE record. Macey Moore led the Tigers with a hat trick. Katelyn Borschnack added two goals and three assists. Hailey King contributed one goal and one assist. Gianni Jaime and Elise Kukuck had one goal apiece. Danica Woods grabbed two saves in net to earn the clean sheet.

