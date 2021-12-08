GIRLS BASKETBALL
Herscher 48, Iroquois West 30
Herscher improved to 7-3 thanks to a strong first quarter that helped them begin the game on a 17-6 run. Mia Ruder poured in a team-high 18 points, including four made 3-pointers to lead the Tigers. Macey Moore contributed 16 points with three made 3-pointers. Ella Gessner had seven points.
Shea Small totaled 10 points and six rebounds to lead the Raiders. Destiny Thomas added four points, nine rebounds and five steals. Adelynn Scharp chipped in six rebounds and four steals.
Wilmington 38, Gardner-South Wilmington 14
No individual stats were available for Wilmington.
The Panthers were led by Aspen Lardi who totaled six points in their defeat.
Streator 35, Dwight 32
Dwight nearly pulled off a comeback victory in the final frame before running out of time. Mikalah Bregin led the Trojans with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Kassy Kodat contributed 11 points and nine rebounds. Brooke Vigna tallied seven points and 13 rebounds.
WRESTLING
Oak Lawn 57, Manteno 16; Bloom 42, Manteno 30
The Panthers lost their triangular to Bloom and Oak Lawn. Manteno had two undefeated wrestlers on the evening. Captain Gabe Johnson (195 pounds) and returning state qualifier Carter Watkins (160) both swept their individual matches to lead the Panthers.
