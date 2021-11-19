{span}{span}Flanagan-Seneca Thanksgiving Classic{/span}{/span}
Herscher 63, Hall 40
{span}{span}{span}Macey Morse’s 21 points led Herscher. Mia Ruder notched 14 points, including two 3-pointers. Hailey King added 11 points, which was five more points than teammate Elise Kukuck. Ella Gessner chipped in five points.{/span}{/span}{/span}
Chesterton Academy 46, Trinity 42
{span}{span}{span}Veronica Hardwood scored 21 points to lead the Eagles. Anna Simmons recorded nine points.{/span}{/span}{/span}
BOYS BASKETBALL
Chesterton Academy 64, Trinity 50
The Eagles dropped their season opener by 14 points. Luke Green led Trinity with 18 points, all of which came from the 3-point line. Carter Stoltz added 12 points.
