SOCCER
Class 1A Hoopeston Regional
Herscher 2, Grant Park 1 (OT)
Herscher survived a scare and picked up an overtime win on a game-winning overtime goal from Trey Schwarzkopf that kept their season alive.
Bascom Jackson also scored for the Tigers as they improved to 17-8 on the season and advanced to Saturday’s regional championship match.
Ethan Damler scored the Dragons’ lone goal unassisted in the first half, and Troy Reynolds made 11 saves in the loss.
Class 1A Coal City Regional
Coal City 6, Illinois Lutheran 2
The Coalers exploded for six goals with their season on the line to advance past Lutheran.
Keegan Johnson and Levi Counterman scored two goals each in the victory, and Bobby Milne and Isaac Sterba added one apiece.
Coal City will return to action Saturday for a regional championship showdown with Illinois Central Eight Conference rival Peotone.
VOLLEYBALL
Kankakee 2, Rich South 0 (25-16, 25-15)
Spot-on serving and some strong performances at the net led the way to a nice Southland Conference win for Kankakee against Rich South.
The victory improves the Kays’ overall standing to 21-6 on the season and 13-1 in conference play.
