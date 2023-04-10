BASEBALL

Herscher 12, Peotone 2 (6 Innings)

Hayden Johnson smacked a three-run homer to help lead the Tigers at the plate. Travis Jones went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and one run scored. Keegan Andre had two hits and one RBI. Brock Wenzelman earned the win on the bump, giving up six hits and two runs (one earned) with six strikeouts over five innings of work as the Tigers picked up the Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.

