BASEBALL
Herscher 12, Peotone 2 (6 Innings)
Hayden Johnson smacked a three-run homer to help lead the Tigers at the plate. Travis Jones went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and one run scored. Keegan Andre had two hits and one RBI. Brock Wenzelman earned the win on the bump, giving up six hits and two runs (one earned) with six strikeouts over five innings of work as the Tigers picked up the Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Joe Hasse went 2-for-3 with a RBI-triple to help pace the Blue Devils with the sticks. Hunter Becker had a double and a single to help total two runs scored. Dylan Sroka had a double.
Reed-Custer 3, Lisle 0
Reed-Custer improved its record to 8-2 overall. Jake McPherson fired a no-hitter, striking out 14 with zero walks, his second of the season. McPherson also added a pair of hits at the plate. Joe Bembenek contributed two hits, which was was one more hit than teammates Connor Esparza, Joe Stellano, Cameron Smith and Cole Goodwin.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Lockport 3
Cody Freitas surrendered three runs on six hits with eight strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings of work to help lead the Boilermakers. Vernon Malone went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Andrew Schweigert collected three RBIs off a double and a homer. Max Mallindine chipped in two singles.
Central 16, Grace Christian 1 (4 Innings)
Gavin Mckee smacked a grand-slam to help lead the Comets at the plate. Dylan Behrends went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Jayce Meier collected two doubles and two runs scored. Kyle Gifford surrendered one hit and zero runs over two and 2/3 innings of work to help claim the win on the mound.
Markkel Lonergan plated in a run off a single to help pace the Crusaders. Braden Dandurand and Zeek Marcotte each chipped in one single in two plate appearances.
Milford 12, Schlarman 4
Sawyer Laffoon barreled a three-RBI homer to help lead the Bearcats’ offense. Adin Portwood went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored. Owen Halpin collected two singles, one RBI and a run scored. Portwood tossed two and 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on four hits with four strikeouts to help claim the win on the bump.
Oakwood 11, Watseka 1 (6 Innings)
James Newell recorded a double and a run scored to help pace the Warriors at the plate. DaVincci Lane and Lathan Bowling collected one single apiece.
Streator 11, Wilmington 6
Cade McCubbin recorded a two-RBI double to help pace the Wildcats. Lucas Rink added a double and a run scored. Drew Walsh went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
SOFTBALL
Herscher 11, Peotone 8
Herscher improved to 9-1 and 4-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Becca Bond barreled a solo homerun to help lead the Tigers. Addie Whitaker went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. RyLyn Adams had a two-RBI triple to go along with two runs scored. Annistin Hackley claimed the win on the mound, allowing one run on three hits with 10 strikeouts over six and 2/3 innings of work.
Ashley Veltman drove in four runs off two hits, including a homerun to help pace the Blue Devils. Mackenzie Strough and Sophie Klawitter each had two hits and one RBI apiece.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 6, Marian Catholic 3
Bradley-Bourbonnais ended Marian Catholic’s 11-game win streak to open the season. Ellie Haggard had two hits, including a two-run homerun to help total three RBIs and lead the Boilermakers’ offense. Bella Pusateri had two singles and two runs scored. Kylie Rose chipped in a double. Libby Spaulding tossed a complete-game, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits with nine strikeouts to help claim the win on the rubber.
Kankakee 6, Bloom 4
Kylie Glogowski and Diamond Blomlie collectively led the Kays with two hits apiece. Madison James pitched in relief to help claim the win on the mound.
Milford-Cissna Park 10, Schlarman 0
Milford-Cissna Park improved to 6-1 overall with a shutout win. Addison Lucht went 4-for-4 with two homeruns and three RBIs to help lead the Bearcats. Kirstyn Lucht picked up the win in a complete-game effort, striking out 10 and surrendering no earned runs on five hits. Brynlee Wright added three hits, including two triples to help total one RBI. Lillie Harris went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Reed-Custer 11, Lisle 1 (5 Innings)
Reed-Custer (2-7) earned a bounce back win over the Lions to help earn its second win of the season. Halie LaGrange led the Comets with three hits. Addison Brown recorded the win on the bump, giving up three hits and one walk with 12 strikeouts in a complete-game effort. Grace Cavanaugh and Mya Beard each had inside-the-park homeruns and two RBIs apiece.
Watseka 8, Oakwood 6
Watseka improved to 6-3 with a two-run win over Oakwood. Brianna Denault went 3-for-4 with a homerun to help total two RBIs and three runs scored and lead the Warriors’ offense. Christa Holohan had three hits and three RBIs. Sarah Parsons went 3-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored. Parsons also claimed the win on the mound.
Central 16, Grace Christian 0 (4 Innings)
Alana Gray collected two hits, including a triple to help total a team-high two RBIs and lead the Comets at the plate. Mia Archer went 1-for-2 with an RBI-single. Alexa White chipped in two RBIs and one run scored. Rayven Perkins tossed two innings, giving up three hits and zero runs with three strikeouts. Audra Prairie pitched two scoreless innings with two strikeouts and zero walks.
Angelina Larsen, Maddie Casino and Lexi Salazar each collected one single apiece to collectively pace the Crusaders.
Central 16, Grace Christian 1 (4 Innings)
Audra Prairie went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Comets. Alana Gray had a single and three RBIs. Sydney Jemar contributed a single, three RBIs and one run scored. Jemar also picked up the win in a complete-game effort, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out ten over four innings.
Angelina Larsen recorded a single to help total the only hit for the Crusaders.
Trinity 19, Parkview Christian 3 (5 Innings)
Tori Wells drove in six runs off four hits, including one double to help lead the Eagles at the plate. Kierstin Moody went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Paige Brands had a two-RBI single. Wells also claimed the win, surrendering three runs on one hit and four walks over two innings of work.
Streator 4, Wilmington 2
Raena DelAngel had an RBI single to help pace the Wildcats. Taylor Stefancic, Kaitlyn O’Donnell, Olivia Hansen, and Tannya Gross had one single each.
Chrisman 13, Iroquois West 0 (5 Innings)
Abby Kraft went 1-for-2 with a triple to help pace the Raiders. Aubrey Wagner had a single.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bishop McNamara 9, Wilmington 2
Lillee Nugent poured in six goals and one assist to help lead the Fightin’ Irish past the Wildcats. Ella Langellier added two goals and three assists. Laura Moore had one goal while teammate Ava Brockell contributed a team-high four assists. Savana Smith recorded four saves in net.
Ella Banas and Bryn Bianchetta each hit the back to collectively pace the Wildcats. Alexa Clark and Kailyn Motykowski had one assist apiece. Lilliana Zavala grabbed seven saves.
Herscher 2, Normal U-High 0
Hailey King and Macey Moore contributed one goal apiece to collectively lead the Tigers. Katelyn Borschnack and Ajiya Casarrubias had one assist each. Danica Woods hauled in seven saves behind the net.
TRACK AND FIELD
Watseka Co-ed Meet
Herscher, Milford, Tri-Point, St. Anne and Watseka competed in a seven-team coed meet at Watseka.
Watseka earned first overall on the boys side with 157 team points. Milford claimed second with 80 points, followed by St. Anne in third (75), Tri-Point in fifth (55) and Herscher in sixth (16).
CJ Murray swept the 110-meter hurdles (18.91 s) and 300-meter hurdles (48.02 s) to help lead the Warriors. Drew McTaggart added a victory in the 1600-meter distance run (10:37.10). Anthony Shervino claimed first-place in the 100-meter dash (11.78 s). Zander Stano chipped in a gold in the long jump (5.46 m) while Jack Combes contributed a win in the triple jump (11.42 m). Samson Kassell, Evan LaBelle, Tucker Milk and Combes won the 4-by-200-meter relay (1:42.18). Dennis Goodman, Kassell, Shervino and LaBelle also won the 4-by-400-meter relay (4:01.70).
Tyler Runner claimed first overall in the 200-meter dash (24.75 s) to help lead the Bearcats. Isaac Phelan added a first-place finish in discus (31.59 m).
Reece Curtis broke the school record for the 400-meter dash (49.95 s) to help lead the Cardinals. Curtis also won the high jump (1.80 m). Christian Stamp earned first-place in shot put (11.52 m). Jaqorri Wyatt, Aden Pinson, Sebastian Martinez and Curtis chipped in a victory in the 4-by-100-meter relay (46.80 s).
Mihreteab Gilleland won the 1600-meter distance race (4:46.45) to help lead the Chargers. Glen Richie, Spencer Moreno, Aiden Pelehowski and Gilleland added a win in the 4-by-800-meter relay (9:43.93).
Watseka also claimed first overall on the girls side with 149 team points. Tri-Point earned second overall with 83 points, which was one more point than third-place finisher Milford. Herscher earned fourth with 75 points and St. Anne claimed sixth with 23 points.
Cara Peterson led the Warriors with victories in the 100-meter (14.03 s) and 400-meter (1:09.20) dashes. Sophia Scott added a first-place finish in the 3200-meter (17:34.61). Megan Martin won shot put (9.97 m) while teammate Moriah Pueshell claimed first overall in discus (24.92 m). Maggie Dickte, Mia Korhonen, Lydia Mustered and Emma Hasbargen chipped in a victory in the 4-by-800-meter relay (13:10.07).
Adriana Hummel led the Chargers with a first-place finish in the long jump (4.68 m). Katelyn Poe won the 800-meter (2:37.37) and Lainey Bertrand won the 100m hurdles (18.60 s).
Anna McEwen picked up a victory in the triple jump (9.17 m) to help lead the Bearcats. Sophia Duis added a first-place finish in the high jump (1.45 m). Emma Malabehar, Kaydence Kuester, Duis and McEwen swept the 4-by-100-meter (54.53 s) and 4-by-200-meter (1:57.04) relays.
Kelly O’Connor placed first overall in the 300-meter hurdles (53.39 s) to help lead the Tigers. Taylor Foltz, Fay Houberg, Claire Chinski and O’Connor added a win in the 4-by-400-meter relay (4:43.52).
Jovi Kunsch placed second overall in both the 100-meter (14.07 s) and 200-meter (29.40 s) dashes to help pace the Cardinals.
