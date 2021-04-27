BASEBALL
Herscher 12, Peotone 0 (5 innings)
The Tigers took advantage of a peculiarly strong wind by cracking four home runs against the Blue Devils Monday. Joe Holohan, Tyler Murray, Blake Holm and Cody Lunsford all hit round-trippers, with the former of the three all adding a second hit on the day. Daven Arseneau pitched 4.2 shutout innings, striking out eight and allowing five scattered hits and two walks.
Giovanii Gonzalez, Brock Kriska, Ryan Marsh and Kade Hupe each singled for Peotone.
Beecher 5, Donovan 1
Bobcats ace Ryan LeBlanc turned in his best outing of the premature season, striking out 14 Wildcats and allowing an earned run on four hits in his complete game victory Monday. Duane Doss went 3-for-4 with a triple, three runs and an RBI while David Arroyo added a two-run double.
No individual stats were available for Donovan.
Streator 9, Reed-Custer 8
The Comets fell in an early 9-1 hole that they nearly came back from with seven unanswered runs before their rally ran out of steam. Jarrett Goodwin sprayed a pair of doubles and drove in three runs. Corey Burch also doubled and threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Dylan Garrelts and Connor Esparza each added hits.
Coal City 11, Lisle 4
The Coalers took a while to find their groove before eventually busting loose, scoring all 11 of their runs between the fourth and sixth innings. Kaelan Natyshok hit a grand slam and scored twice. Chase Wasilewski had three singles and three RBIs. Aydan Murphey went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Riley Ponio had an RBI triple and scored.
Westville 21, Cissna Park 4 (5 innings)
The Timberwolves surrendered a 10-spot in the bottom of the first and never quite recovered. Gavin Spitz doubled and drove in three. Devin Hull doubled and scored and Malaki Verkler singled and scored.
Gardner-South Wilmington 9, Illinois Lutheran 6
The Panthers improved to 2-1 on the season with a tough win in windy conditions. Ethan Maxard went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs. Blake Huston picked up the win, tossing four innings with five strikeouts. He also added two hits and a run scored with an RBI.
SOFTBALL
Manteno 9, Wilmington 1
The Panthers put up a three-spot in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back in Monday's matchup. Alyssa Dralle pitched all seven innings in the circle, striking out 10 and allowing an unearned run on four hits. Kari Wenzel led the offense with two hits, including a double, two runs and two RBIs. Kayla Melia tripled, drove in a pair and scored. Dralle also singled twice.
No stats were available for Wilmington.
Momence 24, Grant Park 7
Momence thought it got off to a good start with five runs in the first inning, but that was nothing compared to the dozen the team scored in the second. Emilee Lindgren got the pitching win and added a double, single and two RBIs at the dish. Kaitlyn Piekarczyk homered, tripled and drove in three. Aubrey Ogibovic tripled twice and drove in three.
Brooke Veldhuizen led the Dragons with a double, single, run and two RBIs. Molly Markland singled twice and scored and Chloe Davis added a two-run single.
St. Anne 17, Grace Christian 0 (5 innings)
The Cardinals scored at least four runs in four different innings Monday. Marlies Toby tripled, the only hit of the game more than a single, as part of a two-hit day. Sophia Torres singled, scored three runs and struck out seven batters in three innings in relief of Emma Tolly, who struck out two in two scoreless innings.
No stats were available for Grace Christian.
Streator 6, Reed-Custer 4
The Bulldogs scored four runs in the first inning and never relinquished their lead to the Comets, who were led by Naomi Gomez's double, single, run and two RBIs. Mya Beard singled twice and scored. Grace Cavanaugh singled, scored and drove in a run.
GIRLS SOCCER
Peotone 4, Reed-Custer 1
Danielle Piper scored twice off assists by Madison Schroeder to lead the Blue Devils high scoring affair. Schroeder also scored and Chloe Grotenhuis hit the back of the net off a free kick.
No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.
Herscher 4, Coal City 0
Rourke Zigrossi snagged a shutout with four saves to help the Tigers improve to 4-0 on the season. Katelyn Borschnack poured in two goals to lead, one more than teammates Elise Kukuck and Ally Meyer.
No individual stats were available for Coal City.
Kankakee 7, Momence 0
Alejandra Cornejo and Vanessa Guzman each scored two goals to finish as the Kays leading scorers. Mariel Camargo and Naomi Gaytan both totaled goals as well. Aiyana Lopez chipped in two assists and a goal.
No individual stats were available for Momence.
Thornton 3, Beecher 0
The Bobcats fell to 1-3 at home. Taylor Killis totaled 17 saves behind the net, five more than teammate Chloe Zurek.
