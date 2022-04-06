BASEBALL
Herscher 8, Reed-Custer 7 (8 innings)
Tyler Murray connected for a two-run single with two outs to drive in the tying and winning runs to lead the Tigers. Clay Schultz went 4-for-5 for three runs scored. Cody Lunsford had a double for an RBI and a run scored. Braden Dewald tossed six innings, giving up six hits and one earned run.
Joe Stellano went 3-for-4 to lead the Comets at the plate. Joe Bembenek contributed two hits and Connor Esparza went 1-for-3 with three RBIs.
Bismarck-Henning 6, Milford 2
Milford suffered its first loss of the season to drop to 5-1 overall. Owen Halpin went 2-for-3 with two singles and a team-high two RBIs to lead the Bearcats at the plate. Nick Warren had a single.
SOFTBALL
Watseka 22, St. Anne 4
Caitlin Corzine went 4-for-4 with two homeruns for two runs scored and four RBIs to lead the Warriors at the plate. Natalie Petersen added a double and a triple for a team-high six RBIs. Allie Hoy went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. Corzine also claimed the victory on the mound, giving up five hits and four earned runs.
Tiffany DeYoong went 2-for-2 with a run scored to lead the Cardinals. Amaya Stevens also added two hits.
GIRLS SOCCER
Beecher 2, Kankakee 1
Charlotte Farrar scored off an assist by Carly Paulmeier to lead the Bobcats. Morgan Magruder added a goal off a PK kick. Taylor Killis tallied two saves.
No individual stats were available for Kankakee.
Herscher 9, Crete-Monee 0
Katelyn Borschnack recorded a hat-trick to lead the Tigers. Ally Meyer and Elise Kukuck added two goals apiece. Brooke King and Jalynn Miner chipped in one goal each. Rourke Zigrossi had one save to help record the shutout behind the net.
Yorkville 2, Coal City 0
Goalkeeper Melody Hamerla recorded 21 saves to lead the Coalers in their defeat.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
St. Anne 66, Beecher 59, Manteno 55, Peotone 22, Central 10
The Cardinals withstood challenges from the Bobcats and Panthers to take first in Wednesday's meet in Manteno. Jayvon Justice swept the 100-meter (12.17 s) and 200-meter (24.47 s) dashes and the Cardinals also got a win in the 4x100-meter relay (46.94 s), as well as Reece Curtis' first-place finish in the 400-meter dash (55.86 s).
Russell Ward gave the Bobcats wins in the 800-meter run (2:14.81) and 1600-meter run (5:02.66). The Bobcats also won the 4x400-meter relay 4:07.35).
Manteno also got two individual first-place finishes when Carter Drazy won the high jump (1.73 m) and Jacob Carmack won the 300-meter intermediate hurdles (55.58 s). The Panthers also won the 4x200-meter relay :1:44.68).
Central's Hunter Davis won the 3200-meter run (11:23) and Peotone's Jahvonne Rolle won the shot put (40'1").
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Manteno 70, Beecher 58, Peotone 40, Central 37, Peotone 26
The Panthers earned a victory at home Wednesday, thanks in large part to five first-place finishes. Sara Schmidt won the 100-meter high hurdles (20.71 s) and Chloe Profitt won the 3200-meter run (13:29) while the Panthers' relay teams in the 4x100-meters (59.03 s), 4x200-meters (2:06.62) and 4x800-meters (14:49) all took gold.
Beecher also totaled five golds. Trinity Bonham won the 200-meter dash (28.97 s) and 400-meter dash (1:05.46) and Sydney Bonham won the 800-meter run (2:48.75) and 1600-meter run (6:10.91). The Bobcats also won the 4x400-meter relay (5:01.14).
Central sprinter Allison Girard won the 100-meter dash (15.03 s). St. Anne's Mackenzie Berns won the high jump (1.25 m) and Peotone's Terryn Clott won the shot put (25'7").
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Morton College 12, KCC 8
Beyonce Paulina went 4-for-5 with a homerun and a double for two runs scored and an RBI to lead the Cavaliers. Daniel Puplava, Owen Jackson, Garrett Latoz, and Kyle Czarnecki each contributed one homerun. Drake Schrodt had two hits in five plate appearances.
