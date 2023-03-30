BASEBALL
Herscher 8, Kankakee 7 (8 Innings)
After opening the season with just a 1-3 overall record Herscher's baseball team quickly got itself back to .500% with a one-run victory over Kankakee in extra innings to help mark the second-straight game the Tigers were able to pull off one-run victories after besting Beecher, 4-3, on Wednesday.
“We were able to win a couple of close games and that’s baseball,” Herscher head coach Eric Regez said. “Sometimes it goes your way and sometimes you have to battle through some things and so the last couple of nights we were able to close out games that went our way.”
The Tigers ability to pull off the extra-inning victory was much in part to the hitting of Hayden Johnson. Johnson went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored, including the eventual game-winning RBI single in the top of the eighth inning to help lead Herscher at the plate.
“Johnson did a nice job at the plate,” Regez said of Johnson’s performance. “He's a big strong kid when he can barrel the ball up and it jumps off his bat really well.”
Tigers’ starting pitcher Jarrett Wakey went six innings deep, giving up just three hits and one earned run with 10 strikeouts to help his squad hold a 7-1 lead heading into the seventh inning. As good as Wakey was on the bump, the Kays were nearly able to pull off a monumental come-from-behind victory when they scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh off relief pitcher Braden Dewald, who surrendered five hits and six earned runs in 2/3 innings.
Herscher’s AJ Patrick relieved Dewald and secured a key strikeout on Angel Andrade with a runner on second base to help force extras before he closed out the bottom half of the ensuing inning to help earn the win on the mound.
“The Key to the game for us was our left-handed junior starter Jarrett Wakey,” Regez said. “He did an outstanding job on the mound…when he came out things turned around for us and went in Kankakeee’s favor and so Patrick had to come in tough circumstances and had to throw up a zero in the eighth inning, which was the key to closing the game out for us.”
Along with Johnson, the Tigers had two other teammates record multiple hits on the evening. Paul Azzarelli went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. Keegan Andre contributed two hits, including a double to help total two RBIs. Patrick picked up the win in relief action, allowing two hits and zero runs with three strikeouts over one and 1/3 innings.
Jaeden Harris went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored to help pace the Kays. Clay Gadbois had two singles and a run scored. Trey Blanchette went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored. TJ Prude contributed a two RBI triple.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 16, Peotone 1
Cody Freitas smacked a two-run homerun to help lead the Boilermakers at the plate. Max Mallindine went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Andrew Schweigert went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and two runs scored. Toby Schriefer earned the win on the mound, allowing zero hits and zero runs with five strikeouts over two innings.
David Reidy went 1-for-3 with a single to help pace the Blue Devils.
Beecher 13, St. Anne-Donovan 6
Michael Gaidar went 3-for-4 with four RBIs to help lead the Bobcats. AJ Snell added three singles and three runs scored. Zachary Gorcowski went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Nolen Lane earned the win on the bump, allowing four hits and four runs (two earned) over four innings.
Jacob Onnen helped pace the Cardinals with an RBI double. Griffen Walters went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a run scored.
Reed-Custer 12, Sandwich 9
Reed-Custer improved to 5-0 on the season. Joe Stellano led the Comets with a pair of homeruns. Jake McPherson added two hits. Cameron Smith and Brady Tyree had one double apiece. Ethan Slager struck out two in one and 1/3 innings of relief action to help claim the win on the mound.
Watseka 13, Grace Christian 3 (5 innings)
Austin Morris went 1-for-2 with a double, two drawn walks, two RBIs and three runs scored to help lead the Warriors past the Crusaders. Brayden Ketchum went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. DaVincci Lane tallied two RBIs off a single and a double. Lathan Bowling earned the win on the mound, giving up four hits and two unearned runs with seven strikeouts over three innings of work.
No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.
Central 10, Illinois Lutheran 0 (5 Innings)
Luke Shoven tallied a team-high three RBIs off a single and a double to help total one run scored and lead the Comets. Jayce Meier went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Matthew Luhrsen chipped in an RBI single. Shoven claimed the win on the bump, giving up two hits and zero runs with 10 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.
Momence 6, Gardner-South Wilmington 3
Nick Charbonneau went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and a run scored to help lead Momence. Brogan Halpin collected a team-high two RBIs off a single and a drawn walk. Calvin Bishir went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Austin Lynch recorded the win on the mound, allowing seven hits and three unearned runs with eight strikeouts in a complete-game effort.
Cale Halpin went 2-for-3 with a run scored to help pace the Panthers. Gabe McHugh went 1-for-2 with two drawn walks and a run scored.
Cissna Park 19, Grant Park 6
Gavin Spitz recorded four hits, including two homeruns to help total five RBIs and five runs scored to help lead the Timberwolves. Colson Carley went 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored. Brayden Bruens went 2-for-2 with two doubles, three drawn walks, one RBI and three runs scored. Mason Blanck claimed the win in relief action, giving up four hits and four unearned runs over one inning.
Cade Lacer and Rylan Heldt recorded two hits apiece to collectively pace the Dragons.
Plainfield East 9, Coal City 4
Braden Riley recorded three doubles to help pace the Coalers. Noal Ness and Kaylan Natyshok had one single apiece.
Marquette 15, Dwight 3 (5 innings)
Luke Gallet went 3-for-3 with two runs scored to help pace the Trojans. Drew Anderson contributed one triple and a run scored. Joey Starks collected two hits and two RBIs.
SOFTBALL
Beecher 18, St. Anne 0 (4 Innings)
Beecher improved its record to 5-0 on the season with a mercy rule win over St. Anne. Abby Sippel went 3-for-5 with five RBIs and three runs scored to help lead the Bobcats with the sticks. Tayiah Scanlan went 1-for-3 with a double, three drawn walks, two RBIs and three runs scored. Abby Papas earned the win on the mound, allowing one hit and zero runs with four strikeouts in a complete-game effort.
Erica Sirois recorded a single to help pace St. Anne.
Central 8, Illinois Lutheran 7
Central improved its record to 4-1 on the season with a one-run victory over Illinois Lutheran. Rayven Perkins went 2-for-4 with a homerun, team-high four RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Comets at the plate. Katherine Winkel added three singles and a run scored. Sydney Jemar went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Jemar also claimed the win within the circle, giving up eight hits and seven runs (four earned) with 12 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.
Grant Park 8, Donovan 1
Bella Malkowski went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Dragons past Donovan. Brooke Veldhuizen contributed a double, drawn walk, one RBI and a run scored. Molly Markland earned the win within the circle, surrendering one hit and one unearned run in a complete-game effort.
Lilly Anderson recored a double to help total Donovan's only hit on the evening.
Ottawa-Marquette 11, Dwight 1 (5 Innings)
Erin Anderson recorded two singles to help pace the Trojans. Morgan Livingston Sophie Buck, Taylor Heath, Avery Scheuer and Samantha Harsh had one single apiece.
Calumet Christian 19, Trinity 6 (5 Innings)
Elena Shold recorded a grand-slam to help total a team-high four RBIs and pace the Eagles' offense. Tori Wells went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Calleigh Moody had an RBI double.
Sandwich 9, Reed-Custer 0
Mya Beard, Halie LaGrange and Addison Hartman collectively paced the Comets with one hit each.
WJOL Tournament
Coal City 4, Joliet West 1
Kerigan Copes went 2-for-4 with two singles to help lead the Coalers at the plate. Jadyn Shaw drove in two runs off a single to help totaled a team-high two RBIs. Bri Combes claimed the win within the circle, giving up five hits and one earned run in a complete-game effort.
Providence 8, Coal City 6
Jadyn Shaw recorded a three-run homerun to help pace the Coalers. Abby Gagliardo, Makayla Henline and Khloe Picard collected two hits apiece.
GIRLS SOCCER
Coal City 5, Wilmington 0
Coal City improved to 3-1-1 and 1-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a win over the Wildcats. Audrey Cooper scored two goals to help lead the Coalers. Maddie Gomez, Kylee Kennel and Aubrey Mellen had one goal apiece. Cara Planeta contributed three assists. Chloe Plueger tallied seven saves behind the net.
Alaina Clark recorded a team-high 10 steals to help pace the Wildcats. Lilliana Zavala grabbed 10 saves in net.
Herscher 8, Streator 0
Macey Moore and Katelyn Borschnack each recorded hat-tricks to help collectively lead the Tigers. Elise Kukuck added two goals and two assists. Moore also had three assists. Danica Woods grabbed four saves to help record her fourth-consecutive shutout behind the net.
Peotone 2, Manteno 0
No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.
Manteno goalkeeper Ava Derrico snagged 14 saves to help pace the Panthers.
GIRLS BADMINTON
Lockport 8, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7
Tara DePoister, Kate Spittal, Gabby Hubbs, Maggie Soucie and Rylie Swinford each claimed singles wins to help pace the Boilermakers. Doubles partners DePoister/Spittal and Rachel Meskis/Sarah Toole added doubles victories.
