Baseball File Art
Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BASEBALL

Herscher 8, Kankakee 7 (8 Innings)

After opening the season with just a 1-3 overall record Herscher's baseball team quickly got itself back to .500% with a one-run victory over Kankakee in extra innings to help mark the second-straight game the Tigers were able to pull off one-run victories after besting Beecher, 4-3, on Wednesday.

