BOYS SOCCER

Grant Park 7, Illinois Lutheran 0

Grant Park’s shutout win over Illinois Lutheran helped the Dragons concluded their regular season with a 12-0 River Valley Conference record to help earn the RVC title. Owen Reynolds led the Dragons with three goals. Tyler Hudson added one score and two assists. Rylan Heldt had two goals, which was one more score than teammate Ethan Rice. Emilio Sandoval chipped in three assists and Luke Horn grabbed three saves.

