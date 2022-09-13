VOLLEYBALL

Grant Park 2, Peotone 0

Grant Park clawed its way to a 26-24, 30-28, straight-set victory over the Blue Devils. Brooke Veldhuizen led the Dragons with eight digs, seven kills and five blocks. Delaney Panozzo totaled nine kills, six digs, five blocks and five points. Alejandra Maldonado had 12 digs and two points. Paige Tavoletti chipped in eight assists and three points.

