SOFTBALL

Grant Park 25, St. Anne 10 (6 Innings)

Brooke Veldhuizen collected five hits, including two doubles to help total one RBI and four runs scored to help lead the Dragons at the plate. Grace Fick went 4-for-6 with four RBIs. Molly Markland had two singles, two drawn walks and one double, totaling four RBIs and four runs scored. Claire Sluis had two hits, three RBIs and one run scored. Sluis also claimed the win, allowing 11 hits and 10 runs (four earned) with sevens strikeouts in a complete game effort.

