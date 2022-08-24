BOYS SOCCER
Grant Park 3, Beecher 2
Rylan Heldt scored two goals to lead the Dragons in an early season matchup between River Valley Conference heavyweights. Owen Reynolds added a score off a corner kick. Luke Horn totaled eight saves while Emilio Sandoval and Tyler Hudson had one assist each.
Wences Baumgartner scored off an assist by Tyler Kramer to help lead the Bobcats. Logan Wilkins tacked on another score off an assist by Baumgartner.
Kankakeee 7, Crete-Monee 0
The Kays opened their season with a shutout victory to improve to 1-0 on the season. Humberto Baez led Kankakee with two scores and two assists. Ricardo Cruz had two goals while Alexis Cruz tallied two goals and an assist. Antonio Campos added one goal and Carlos Lopez and Chris Garcia chipped in one assists. Kevin Quinones recorded four saves to the shutout behind the net.
Reed-Custer 5, Westmont 1
Danny Kuban went berserk by totaling all five Comet scores to help pace Reed-Custer to victory. Stephen Condreay snagged five saves while Jack Krall tallied a team-high two assists.
Minooka 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1
Luke Daniels led the Boilermakers by scoring their only goal of the evening. Michael DeCarlo had one assist while Brayden McKuras had a team-high eight saves behind the net.
Hoopeston 3, Watseka 0
No individual stats were available for the Warriors.
Serena 5, Coal City 1
Coal City jumped out to a 1-0 lead before allowing five unanswered goals by Serena. Gavin Togliatti led the Coalers with one goal that was assisted by teammate Toni Shabani.
Bismarck-Henning 4, Iroquois West 3
Angel Andrare, Julian Melgoza and Mario Andrade scored one goal each to help lead the Raiders. Santiago Andrade, Nathan Alvarez had one assist each. Chris Andrade tallied four saves.
BOYS GOLF
Beecher 156, Manteno 169
Jack Hayhurst claimed medalist honors with a 37 to help lead Beecher to victory. Brandon Moffitt shot a 38, followed closely by teammates Trevor Stout (39) and Jackson Reece (43).
Jayson Singleton carded a team-best 42 to help pace Manteno. Jace Nikonchuk fired a 42, which was one stroke less than teammate Brody Shepard. Logan Bukowski and Wes Dwyer each added 49’s.
Watseka 169, Milford 193, Oakwood 212, Westville 224
Austin Marcier earned medalist honors with a meet-low 39 to lead the Warriors. Hagen Hoy carded a 41, followed by teammates Brayden Ketchum (44) and Lathan Bowling (45).
Milford improves to 6-4 on the season. Adin Portowood shot a 43 to lead the Bearcats. Payton Harwood added a 46 while teammate Salym Estes shot a 49. Jace Boyer rounded out Milford’s top golfers with a 55.
GIRLS GOLF
Watseka 251, Milford N/A, Oakwood N/A, Westville N/A
Jasmine Essington shot a 55 to help lead Watseka while earning medalist honors. Kyah Westerfield added a 61, which was six strokes better than teammate Sophie Simpson. Alyssa Waugh, Juliann Newman and Emma Hasbargen shot 68 apiece.
Gracie Gregory and Molly Harms each paced Milford with 64’s. Kirstyn Lucht shot a 70.
VOLLEYBALL
Iroquois West 2, Donovan 0
Iroquois West bounced back with a 25-15, 25-15, straight-set victory over Donovan to improve to 1-1 on the season. Shea Small led the Raiders with seven kills, two blocks, one assist and an ace. Kennedy Kanosky had seven assists, four digs, one ace and a kill. Ella Rhodes tallied six assists, two digs, one ace and a kill.
No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.
Timberwolf Tip-Off
Cissna Park 2, Fisher 0
Cissna Park claimed a 25-4, 25-11, straight-set win over Fisher. Mikayla Knake served up a team-high three aces to go along with 26 assists to lead the Timberwolves. Addison Lucht had eight kills.
Kankakee 2, Fisher 0
Kankakee bested Fisher 25-8, 25-19, to open its season 1-0. No individual stats were available for the Kays.
Cissna Park 2, Kankakee 0
Cissna Park handed Kankakee a 25-21, 25-13, straight-set loss to earn a clean sweep on Tuesday. Brooklyn Stadeli led the Timberwolves offensive attack with a team-high eight kills. Mikayla Knake dished out 22 assists while Morgan Sinn and Stadeli tallied five digs each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.