BOYS BASKETBALL
Grant Park 61, Gardner-South Wilmington 46
The Dragons had a bit of a slow start after entering the game without three varsity contributors, including leading scorer Clayton McKinstry, and entered halftime trailing by five points. But an explosive, 41-point second half boosted them past the Panthers and sealed up a River Valley Conference win.
Ryan Dulin led all scorers with 22 points, including six 3-pointers, in the win for Grant Park, 18 of which came in the second half. Troy Reynolds also came through for the Dragons with 15 points and Ayden Nunley scored 11.
Nate Wise was tops for the Panthers with 14 points in the loss. Chris Bexson was also in double-figures with 10 points.
Central 57, Dwight 47
Jacob Shoven was downright unstoppable for the Comets, scoring 34 points in a road victory over the Trojans. Kyle Peters and Jay Lemenager each had seven points.
Brandon Ceylor led Dwight with 14 points in the Sangamon Valley Conference loss at home. Lane and Wyatt Thompson had 10 points apiece.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 65, Momence 37
The Panthers tripled up Momence in the first quarter, taking a 27-9 lead in just eight minutes before cruising to a one-sided Sangamon Valley Conference win at home in Paxton.
Colton Coy led all scorers with 17 points for PBL and Trey Van Winkle added 16 in the win. Momence’s top scorer was Jaden Walls, who finishing up with nine points in the loss.
Lincoln-Way East 53, Bradley-Bourbonnais 42
The Boilers put on the road against one of the SouthWest Suburban Conference’s best, but couldn’t keep it within single digits in their loss to Lincoln-Way East.
Gabe Renchen led the Boilers with 16 points in the loss, 14 of which came in the fourth quarter after the damage had already been done. No other B-B scorer reached double digits.
Beecher 72, Tri-Point 53
The Bobcats pounced out to an early lead, while a spate of Chargers injuries didn’t make things any easier for Tri-Point in a one-sided loss.
Duane Doss led all scorers with 23 points for Beecher in the victory, while Bobby Mogged led the Chargers with 19 in the loss.
Coal City 63, Wilmington 51
Trey Show and Tyson Meents scored 15 points apiece for the Wildcats, but their efforts weren’t enough to keep them afloat in an Illinois Central Eight Conference loss to the Coalers.
Austin Pullara turned in an excellent performance for Coal City in the win by scoring a game-high 26 points, while Jack Bunton added 12 points.
Watseka 39, South Newton (Ind.) 23
The Warriors completely stifled South Newton in a low-scoring win on the road in Kentland, Ind.
Conner Curry led Watseka with 11 points, while the defense allowed just one point in the first quarter and five points in the entirety of the first half.
Manteno 59, Streator 49
A massive second half from guards Trevor Moisant and Robbie Wesselhoff made the difference for the Panthers in a nice win at home over the Bulldogs.
Moisant picked up 17 of his 20 points after haltime, while Wesselhoff put up 12 of his game-high 22 in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers pivoted a 26-21 halftime deficit into a comfortable 10-point win thanks to their excellent second half.
Trinity 68, Westlake Christian 52
The Eagles dashed out to an early lead and coasted the rest of the way home in a comfortable win at home over Westlake Christian.
Trinity led by as many as 23 points in the win, led by a 15 point game from Cameron Larson and a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double from Max McCleary.
The Eagles are 18-1 overall this season.
Herscher 55, Reed-Custer 36
The Tigers traveled into Braidwood and completely shut down the Comets en route to an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Jack Holohan topped the 20-point mark once again for the Tigers, dropping a game high 23 points. Logan Lunsford added 19 points.
Gage Stamm and Joel Hunt had eight points apiece to lead the Comets.
Schlarman 69, Milford 60
The Bearcats got off to a good start on the road, leading by a bucket after the first quarter, before ultimately succumbing to Cole Carrahan’s 24-point explosion.
Tanner Sobkoviak went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line and led the Bearcats with 16 points. Trace Fleming added 14 points and Nick Allen had 11 points.
Lisle 58, Peotone 45
The Blue Devils had their best defensive performance of the season, but the Lions’ defense was just a bit more impressive Friday night.
Kade Hupe and Mason Kibelkis each had 10 points to pace the Blue Devils. Nick Scroppo had seven points and seven rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Trinity 53, Westlake Christian 41
Veronica Harwood scored 17 points and snared 10 rebounds to lead the way for the Eagles in a bounce-back win at home over Westlake Christian.
Reilley Dersien added 15 points and seven boards in the win as Trinity improved to 14-3 on the season.
