BASEBALL
IHSA Class 1A Sectional Championships
Newark 9, Grant Park 3
The Dragons struck first when Wesley Schneider’s first-inning double drove in Troy Reynolds, but Newark scored twice in the bottom of the inning and turned five Grant Park errors into five unearned runs to end Grant Park’s season in the Sweet Sixteen with a 13-7 record.
“We’ve been preaching that it’s not getting any easier and we can’t afford to make mistakes or walk guys; the walking we didn’t do much of but you can’t give outs,” Dragons coach Matt Fick said. “In the third inning we gave them five or six outs and the frustrating part was we had the first two outs within the first four pitches.”
The loss ended the prep sports careers for a senior class that won at least one regional in baseball, basketball and soccer during their four years, a memorable group for not just the school, but the town of Grant Park.
“We’ve talked about this team at length,” Fick said. “When you get a small town with a group of boys like this, they’re friends, they’ve competed with and against each other forever and they’re fun to be around.”
Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a double and the leadoff run. Clayton McKinstry had a single and joined Schneider in the RBI column. McKinstry also pitched a complete game, allowing four earned runs on 11 hits and a strikeout. Ethan Damler singled and scored.
Mt. Pulaski 6, Milford 4
The Bearcats climbed from a 3-0 hole to tie things at three apiece before Mt. Pulaski pulled back away with a three-run sixth before fending off a late Bearcats charge. Milford finished its season with a 15-7 record.
“We started off a little sloppy by giving them three runs in the first, but we battled back in the next couple of innings and tied it up,” said Bearcats coach Greg DeWerff. “And at the end of the day they had one big inning in the sixth inning. We made a few more mistakes than they did and they had a few more big hits than we did.”
Half of the Bearcats’ runs allowed were unearned off of four errors.
Sawyer Lafoon allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits and a strikeout in the first inning before giving way to Adin Portwood, who allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and seven strikeouts in five innings.
Trey Totheroh went 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run. Portwood singled and drove in a pair. Nick Warren and Max Cook each singled and scored and Owen Halpin doubled.
Coming off of a baseball-less 2019-20 school year, DeWerff said the Bearcats had no expectations coming into this year. And even if they did, a regional title and Sweet Sixteen berth just might have exceeded any expectations.
“We honestly had no idea what to expect this season, but our boys really came together throughout the season and they worked very hard and they love the game and they love each other,” DeWerff said. “I don’t want to say we exceeded our expectations, but I think we played really close to our fullest potential...I think this season is going to springboard us for the next couple of seasons to do some damage.”
Regular Season (Thursday)
Trinity 12, Arthur Christian 1
The Eagles barreled eight hits to tally a 11-run victory over Arthur Christian. Ryan Palmer fanned 10 over four innings, allowing one hit in the process to secure the win on the bump. Zane Gadbois went 3-for-4 with two doubles for a team-high three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Trinity at the plate. Palmer added two hits for two runs scored and an RBI.
Crossroads Christian 9, Trinity 7
Trinity couldn’t hold on to its one-run lead after three innings of action as the Eagles ended up giving the the lead up late. Zane Gadbois and Caleb Kendregan both went 2-for-4 to lead the Trinity’s offensive attack. Clay Gadbois chipped in two hits while Gage Fann added a double for two RBIs.
BOYS TENNIS
IHSA Class 1A State Finals
Coal City’s Tyler Johnson competed in this year’s IHSA Class 1A Boys Tennis State Finals in Vernon Hills. Johnson fell 7-6, 6-1 in the opening round to Rochester’s Paxton Garland-Sutter. In the opening round of the consolation bracket, he was bested by Boylan’s DJ Trenhaile, 6-2, 6-2.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
IHSA Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional
Tri-Point’s Bobby Mogged advanced to Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A State Finals in the 110-meter hurdles after finishing second (15.96 s). He also set a school record in the 300-meter hurdles (41.99 s) and took third in the long jump (20 meters).
Brendan Likes took fifth in discus and Ayden McNeil was sixth in shot put.
Golf Hole-in-one
Another hole-in-one was recorded about a month ago on May 4th.
Dennis Camp of St. Anne smacked one right on the money with his 7-iron to ace the 15th hole at Shamrock Golf Course in Kankakee. It was witnessed by David Savoie and Mike Deam.
