GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grant Park 44, Tri-Point 21

Grant Park improved its record to 18-8 and 12-3 in the River Valley Conference, which the Dragons clinched with their win. Delaney Panozzo recorded a double-double with 18 points and 17 rebounds to help lead the Dragons. Camryn Nowak Brown totaled 11 points and Alejandra Moldonado hauled in six rebounds.

Recommended for you