BOYS SOCCER
Grant Park 2, Beecher 0
Grant Park took a huge step towards winning the River Valley Conference with a shutout win over Beecher to take a two-game lead over the Bobcats for first place in the RVC. Rylan Heldt continued to lead the Dragons with a team-high two goals. Owen Reynolds and Tyler Hudson had one assist apiece. Luke Horn grabbed seven saves behind the net.
Goalkeeper Jimmy Kypuros hauled in eight saves to help pace the Bobcats.
Peotone 8, Coal City 1
No individual stats were available for Peotone.
Luke Hawkins scored the lone goal to help pace the Coalers. Hawkins’ goal marked his ninth on the season, which helped him break the school record for career goals with 43.
Reed-Custer 4, Streator 3
Reed-Custer outscored Streator 5-3 in penalty kicks to earn the victory. Brady Schultz, Mendi Aliu and Logan Leckrone had one regulation score apiece to help lead the Comets. Danny Kuban had two assists, which was one more than teammate Schultz. Stephen Condreay had 10 saves.
Momence 6, Central 2
Senior Uli Ortiz led the Redskins with two scores on the evening. Aaron Lopez had one goal and four assists. Jaime Garcia had one goal and two assists. Caleb Ford and Junior Kim chipped in one goal apiece.
No individual stats were available for Central.
VOLLEYBALL
Coal City 2, Peotone 0
Coal City improved to 17-7 and 7-1 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play with a 25-23, 25-19, two-set victory over the Blue Devils. Kayla Henline totaled 11 setting assists, nine digs and five kills to help lead the Coalers. Addyson Waliczek added 11 setting assists, two service aces, one dig and a kill. Bella Veraveic had six kills, three digs, one service ace and a block.
Brooke Gwiazda led the Blue Devils with 10 kills and one block. Mackenzie Strough tallied 21 assists. Mady Kibelkis had four kills and Marissa Velasco had six kills and one ace.
Beecher 2, Momence 0
Beecher improved to 11-6 overall and 8-0 in the River Valley Conference with a 25-14, 25-17, straight-set win over Momence. Lola Eckhardt led the Bobcats with six kills, three blocks and two aces. Abby Sippel added 16 digs while Bri Schrimsher chipped in nine assists. Kayla Eickmann totaled nine assists, three digs and one ace. Lily Avelar had four digs and two kills.
No individual stats were available for the Redskins.
Watseka 2, Georgetown 0
Watseka improved its record to 14-8 overall with a 26-24, 25-15, two-set victory. Elizabeth Wittenborn led the Warriors with 14 assists, eight digs and four aces. Lauren Tegtmeyer contributed three kills and three blocks. Brianna Denault recorded a team-high 16 digs. Ella Smith had seven kills and two aces.
Kankakee 2, Rich Township 0
Kankakee remained unbeaten (2-0) in the Southland Athletic Conference with a 22-25, 25-17, 25-15, third-set tiebreaker victory over Rich Township. Na’Kyrah Cooks led the Kays with 27 serving points. Nikkel Johnson led the Kays in hitting while Breanna Lamie led the team in digs.
Manteno 2, Wilmington 1
Manteno claimed a 19-25, 25-13, 25-22, three-set comeback win over Wilmington. No individual stats were available for the Panthers.
Bella Reyes led the Wildcats with a team-high 11 kills. Jaylee Mills added seven digs and three aces. Lexi Liaramatis totaled eight digs and two aces.
Salt Fork 2, Cissna Park 0
Cissna Park (20-2) suffered just its second loss of the season with a 23-25, 23-25, straight-set loss to Salt Fork. Mikayla Knake led the Timberwolves with 25 assists and three aces. Brooklyn Stadeli added 10 digs and eight kills.
Milford 2, Oakwood 0
Milford earned a 25-16, 25-11, straight-set win to help improve to 15-4 overall. Jahni Lavicka led the Bearcats with 23 assists and six digs. Hunter Mowrey totaled a team-high nine kills. Anna McEwen recorded eight kills and eight digs. Brynlee Wright chipped in four aces.
Reed-Custer 2, Herscher 0
Reed-Custer bested the Tigers 25-17, 25-20. No individual stats were available for the Comets.
Izzie Mendell recorded nine kills, four assists and one block to help pace Herscher. Allie Kohl added seven assists and Emery Robinson had nine digs and one ace.
Tri-Point 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 1
Tri-Point lost the first set (21-25) by four points before taking the next two sets 25-16, 25-22, to win in a third-set tiebreaker. Zoey Honeycutt contributed 17 assists and four aces to lead the Chargers. Emma Creek had 16 digs and Kyra Cathcart had eight kills. Maddie Stites chipped in three blocks.
BOYS GOLF
Watseka 183, Blue Ridge 234
Hagen Hoy earned medalist honors with a 41 to help lead the Warriors. Austin Marcier and Mason Gaylen each totaled 47’s. Brayden Ketchum shot a 48.
GIRLS GOLF
Watseka 212, Blue Ridge 246
Jasmine Essington claimed medalist honors with a 50 to help pace the Warriors to victory. Kyah Westerfield recorded a 53, which was one-stroke better than teammate Layla Holohan. Juliann Newman shot a 57.
