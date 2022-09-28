Soccer File Art
Daily Journal/File

BOYS SOCCER

Grant Park 2, Beecher 0

Grant Park took a huge step towards winning the River Valley Conference with a shutout win over Beecher to take a two-game lead over the Bobcats for first place in the RVC. Rylan Heldt continued to lead the Dragons with a team-high two goals. Owen Reynolds and Tyler Hudson had one assist apiece. Luke Horn grabbed seven saves behind the net.

