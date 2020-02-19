Basketball close up.jpg

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Saturday: Grace Christian 42, Arthur Christian 36

The Crusaders won their biggest tournament of the season, the Association of Christian Schools International Tournament, with a six-point win against the defending champions.

The tournament championship improved the Crusaders’ record to 21-1 on the season. Allie McGuirt led the Crusaders with 16 points and nine rebounds, and Alexa Doty added 10 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bismarck-Henning 61, Milford 47

The Bearcats came up short in their attempt to hand the Blue Devils their first loss of the season.

Tanner Sobkoviak led the Bearcats with 14 points. Nick Allen scored 11 points, and Trey Totheroh tallied nine points.

