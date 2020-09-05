Editor’s note: Coaches can submit results and scores the night of their events by 9:30 p.m. to sports@daily-journal.com.
FRIDAY
BOYS GOLF
Grant Park 177, Illinois Lutheran 179, Momence 219
The Dragons were able to withstand a valiant Chargers effort, thanks to the dynamic duo of Trey Boecker and Ryan Dulin, one of the area’s most lethal combos on the greens.
Boecker shot a sensational round of 36, par for the course, to earn medalist honors at Aspen Ridge Golf Course in Bourbonnais, and Dulin shot a respectable 40. Travis Fick shot a 49, and Keaton Lacer added a 52.
Owen Bramer also shot a 52, leading Momence. Andrew Reams and Damon Cox each shot a 55, and Robert Rogers contributed a 57.
Iroquois West 163, Cissna Park 207
The Raiders had their best round of the year and improved to 14-2 on the season with a resounding Sangamon Valley Conference victory Friday, led by co-medalists Ryan Tilstra and Kade Kimmel, who each shot a 38. Jack McMillan shot a 43, and Kyler Meents chipped in a 44 for the dominant win.
Cale Clauss was the low man for the second time in as many days for the Timberwolves after carding a 49, sharing the team lead with Kahne Clauss, who also fired a 49. Bryce Bruens shot a 54, and Devin Hull and Bryce Sluis each added 55s.
GIRLS GOLF
Iroquois West 187, Cissna Park 238
The girls from Iroquois West also had their lowest score of the season and saw their record improve to 7-3. McKinley Tilstra was named medalist after shooting a 44, a stroke above teammate Adelynn Scharp. Destiny Thomas (48) and Taylor Talbert (50) gave the Raiders their final tally.
Emily Hylbert’s 55 led Cissna Park. Lauren Kaeb shot a 61, Katie Hylbert shot a 63, and Haelly Young added a 69.
THURSDAY
GOLF
Kankakee 208, St. Anne 246
It wasn’t the team’s most consistent day of the young season, but Payne Tedford led the Kays to a comfortable victory against the Cardinals at Oak Springs Golf Course in St. Anne on Thursday.
Tedford was the only golfer to break 50 by shooting a match-best 49 for the Kays. Nathan Draper (51), Brendan Mulcahy (53) and Connor O’Malley (55) rounded out the Kays’ card.
Zeke Runyan was the only Cardinal to break 60, leading the team with a 56. He was joined on the final scorecard by Michael Savoie (61), Ryan Sirois (63) and Reece Curtis (66).
Coal City 201, Reed-Custer 211
Tyler Johnson continued to make his case as one of the Illinois Central Eight Conference’s best golfers by dropping a 42 to earn medalist honors and help the Coalers even their conference record back to 2-2. Connor Gass (52), Aiden Hansen (53) and Derek Carlson (54) were bunched up for the 2-4 spots for Coal City.
Clayton Newbrough and Eli Schaeffer each shot a 49 to pace the Comets. Joel Hunt added a 53, and Makayla Wilkins shot a 60.
Peotone 183, Lisle 235
The defending ICE co-champs have been showing last season was no fluke, doing so again at River Bend Golf Course in Lisle on Thursday. Miles Heflin eagled the par-four eighth hole and earned medalist honors with a 38 on the day to lead the Blue Devils, who improved to 2-1 on the season.
Sandburg 152, Bradley-Bourbonnais 187
The Boilers shot their lowest total of the season Thursday but couldn’t keep up with a splendid Sandburg squad in SouthWest Suburban Conference action. Luke Tsilis led the Boilers with a 44, and Jacob Bayston was right behind him with a 45. Ben Chenoweth shot a 48, and Mark Robinson and Jacob Walter each shot a 50.
Seneca 179, Dwight 210
The Trojans were denied any spots on the individual podium Thursday, thanks to a well-rounded Irish effort that saw all four of their golfers finish the day under 50. Jack Denker led the Trojans with a 49, followed closely behind by Brady Hoegger’s 50. Chase Becker shot a 58, and Dawson Sulaica shot a 59.
Schlarman 198, Westville 217, Cissna Park 220
The Timberwolves found themselves in a tight battle for second place on the evening but came up just short. Cale Clauss shot a 49 to lead Cissna Park, good for second overall.
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
Lincoln-Way West 98, Bradley-Bourbonnais 40
A youthful Boilers squad opened the season with a tough SouthWest Suburban Conference matchup but left their meet with some individual high notes.
Sam Tomic took home a pair of second-place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle (2:09.77) and the 100-yard fly (1:08.57). Sydney Kane also took home second place in the 50-yard freestyle (27.21 seconds), and Mia Mulder’s 6:03.13 was good for second in the 500-yard freestyle.
Ava Tomic finished right behind Kane, taking third with a time of 27.66 seconds. Abby Betterton took fourth with a 27.67 seconds. Betterton also finished third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:02.11.
Mulder added a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle (2:14.76). Hanna Hudgins (1:16.20 in the 100-yard backstroke) and Lily Bruner (1:28.14 in the 100-yard breaststroke) each also took home fourth-place finishes.
