VOLLEYBALL
Timberwolf Tip-Off
Watseka’s Sydney McTaggart became the first player in program to reach 1,000 career digs when she racked up 28 digs between the Warriors’ two matches at the Timberwolf Tip-Off Monday. The Warriors topped Kankakee 2-0 (25-20, 25-12) and fell to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2-0 (25-22, 25-13).
Haylie Peck and Megan Martin each had seven kills between the two matches, while Peck and Claire Curry had two aces apiece. Meredith Drake had 27 total assists, two more than teammate Elena Newell, and Raegann Kochel had four total blocks.
No individual stats were available for the Kays, who also fell 2-0 (25-19, 25-17) to GCMS.
Morris 2, Manteno 0
The Panthers took a trip to Morris for the first day of the season and came home with a 25-17 and 25-14 loss. No individual stats were immediately available.
Serena 2, Reed-Custer 0
The Comets opened the season dropping a pair of tight sets on the road, 25-21, 25-19. Mackenzie Keller displayed a solid all-around game with four kills, four aces and two total blocks. Olivia Smith had seven assists, two aces and a block and Laci Newbrough added three blocks.
Illiana Christian 2, Peotone 0
The Blue Devils gave a valiant effort before losing in straight-sets, 11-25, 10-25. Brooke Gwiazda notched a team-high four kills and a block. Hayley Stewart recorded three points and an ace. Amanda Hasse and Malya Sayre chipped in two kills each.
Blue Ridge 2, Iroquois West 0
The Raiders dropped to 0-1 on the season. No individual stats were immediately available for Iroquois West.
BOYS SOCCER
Manteno 3, Morris 0
The Panthers opened the season with a shutout victory on the road Monday. Kash Goranson tallied a goal and an assist for Manteno, who also got goals from Scott Eldridge and Ryan Kramer and assists from Teddy Schutters and Kyle McCullough. Andrew Heuring had six saves.
Momence 11, Watseka 0
Momence picked up where it left off in its conference-winning season last spring with an 11-0 win over the Warriors Monday. No individual stats for Momence were available.
Haven Maple had 14 saves for Watseka.
Iroquois West 8, Trinity 0
The Raiders were shown little resistance in Monday’s nonconference home opener. Angel Melgoza and Santiago Andrade each scored a pair of goals while Mario Andrade, Angel Andrade, Jimmy Andrande and Josh Plattner each scored a goal. Santiago Andrade also had two assists and Nathan Alavarez added an assist. Tony Espinosa had two saves in the first half and Chris Andrade had a save in the second half.
BOYS GOLF
Bradley-Bourbonnais 161, Reed-Custer 193
Alex Prairie finished as the evening's top golfer, shooting a 38 to earn medalist honors for the Boilermakers. Teammates Thomas Offill and Chase Longtin carded 40’s while Luke Tsilis added a 43.
Eli Schaefer shot a 41 to lead the Comets in defeat. Ben Lepper and Makayla Wilkins posted 50’s while Victor Poulos led the junior varsity squad with a 60.
Kankakee 171, Momence 230
The Kays shot well as all four of their top golfers managed to shoot in the 40’s. Nathan Draper led Kankakee with a 40 to earn medalist honors. Paul Azzarelli nearly tied Draper by shooting a 41 and Payne Tedford and Carson Splear both shot 45’s.
Momence’s best score came from Owen Bramer, who shot a team-best 48. Andrew Reams added a 59, which was two less shots than teammate Gaven Cantwell who carded a 61. Zane Duran shot a 62.
Dwight 181, Henry 205
The Trojans improved to 2-1 on the season with a 24-stroke victory over Henry at Edgewood Country Club. Jack Groves led Dwight with a 42 to earn medalist honors, one less stroke than teammate Dan Halpin. Dawson Carr and Will Trainor both shot 48’s.
Grant Park 179, Illinois Lutheran 186, Watseka 188
The Dragons snagged a close win thanks to Trey Boecker, who a meet-low 33 to earn medalist honors. Jasper Cansler chipped in a 46, three less strokes than teammate Cade Lacer. Evan Suprenant added a 51.
All four of Watseka’s top golfers finished under 50, with Austin Marcier leading the way with a team-low 43. Brayden Ketchum shot a 47 while Jordan Schroeder and Mitchell Gaylen both shot 49s.
Beecher 161, Manteno 182
Jack Hayhurst took home medalist honors with a 35 to lead the Bobcats. Jackson Reece carded a 41, followed by Brandon Moffitt (42) and Andrew Hering (43).
Jace Nikonchuk led Manteno with a 42, three less than teammates Brody Shepard and Jayson Singleton. Wes Dwyer shot a 50.
GIRLS GOLF
Bradley-Bourbonnais 197, Homewood-Flossmoor 215
Danica Voss shot a meet-best 46 to earn medalist honors and help lead the Boilermakers. Gabby Hubbs added a 48 while Melody Erickson shot a 51. Madelyn Duchene rounded out Bradley-Bourbonnais’ top golfers with a 52.
El Paso 212, Dwight 227
Sophia Anderson led the Trojans with a 49, followed by Kendahl Weller (53), Ava Meister (61) and Ashley Thompson (64).
Watseka 215, Tri-Point 266
The Warriors continued their winning ways as they improved to 5-1 with a victory over the Chargers on Monday evening. Jasmine Essington led the team with a 45 to earn medalist honors. Allie Hoy finished right behind with a 46, followed by Caitlin Corzine (61) and Sophie Simpson (63).
The Chargers top-three golfers were Cali Stalter, Millie Ruiz and Ali Scheutte, who all shot 64’s. Kori Weber rounded out Tri-Point with a 74.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bradley-Bourbonnais 4, Gibson City 1
Alex Smith and Viviane Myrick both led the Boilermakers with wins in singles play. Paula Perez and Tara DePoister won their doubles match 8-0 while teammates Jenna Shomaly and Eleena Weatherford picked up a 8-3 victory in their respective doubles match.
