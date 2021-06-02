Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.