EDITOR’S NOTE: In Monday’s roundup, the Daily Journal identified Trinity’s Veronica Harwood as MVP and Reilly Dersien as an all-tournament selection in the Eagles’ girls basketball team’s Galesburg Tournament. Dersien was the tournament’s MVP and Harwood was all-tournament.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wilmington 40, Herscher 27
The Wildcats went on the road and showed their continued improvement this season against a Tigers team that traditionally has been a thorn in their side.
Chloe Sanford scored eight of her team-high 15 points for the Wildcats in the fourth quarter. Jordyn Reents had nine points on three 3-pointers, and Claire Rink added six points.
No stats were available for Herscher.Milford 55, Salt Fork 22
Kaylee Warren, Jakki Mowrey and Maya McEwen combined for 35 points to outscore Salt Fork themselves in the Bearcats’ Vermilion Valley Conference win.Coal City 45, Manteno 26
The Coalers played tremendous defense in the first half and got out to a 25-5 lead at the break in Illinois Central Eight play.
Meghan Onsen led the Coalers with 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Molly Stiles added eight points, and Hayleigh Roach had seven points, 12 rebounds, two assists and five steals.
Chloe Boros had six points, five rebounds, an assist and two steals for the Panthers. Ashtyn Wischnowski had four points and 10 rebounds, and Kenna Selk had four points and nine rebounds.Beecher 63, Momence 22
A 16-2 run to open the game was more than enough for the Bobcats to set the stage for Monday’s nonconference win.
Abby Shepard was 3 for 6 from downtown and led the Bobcats with 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Margaret Landis made all five of her shot attempts and had 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals.
Kaitlyn Piekarczyk led Momence with eight points.Peotone 56, Streator 34
The Blue Devils got to 10 games above .500 at 14-4 with an excellent performance in the Illinois Central Eight Conference on Monday.
Mae Graffeo had 21 points, six rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal for the Blue Devils. Courtney Burks carried an equal share of the load with 19 points, seven assists and three steals.G-SW 59, Tri-Point 45
The Panthers made it 17 straight wins with their River Valley Conference victory Monday.
Kaitlynn Kavanaugh led the Panthers with 17 points, 16 of them in the second half. Kylie Hawks added 11 points, and Abby Beck scored nine points.Grant Park 34, St. Anne 27
The Dragons found themselves in a defensive tussle with their RVC rivals before Delaney Panozzo ultimately became too much for the Cardinals to handle.
Panozzo recorded a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Hadleigh Loitz had seven points, and Jenna Orange added five points and six steals. Andi Dotson had four points and nine boards.
Jasmin Toepfer led the Cardinals with eight points and six rebounds. Shelby Davis added seven points and four boards.Lisle 54, Reed-Custer 49
The Comets took a 22-21 lead to the halftime break but ultimately found themselves on the wrong end of a tight final margin.
Daniele Cherry led the Comets with 17 points, and Jaden Christian added 16 points.BOYS BASKETBALL
Dwight 71, Reed-Custer 55
The Trojans were hot from the field, shooting 47 percent (23 for 48) in their nonconference clash with the Comets.
Three Comets scored in double-figures, with two of them notching double-doubles. Jacob Heisner had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Blake Foster had 12 points and 13 boards. Gage Stamm also had 14 points.
Individual stats for Dwight were not available.Trinity 85, Unity Christian 36
The Eagles began their Saturday with a whale of a win, led by Galesburg Tournament MVP Max McCleary’s 18 points. Ethyn Graham scored 12 points, and all 13 players scored for Trinity.Trinity 76, Galesburg 40
The Eagles improved to 16-0 and won the tournament by knocking off the host in their nightcap.
McCleary was the high-man again with 23 points. Graham had 16 points, Jackson Wade scored 13 points and Cameron Larson added 10 points.
In addition to McCleary winning MVP, Graham and Ben Green were all-tournament selections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!