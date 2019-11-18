Beecher 75, Dwight 45
The Bobcats opened the season in convincing fashion on the road in Dwight, thanks in part to a 22-8 third quarter and their defense converting 31 Dwight turnovers into 34 points.Seven players scored at least seven points for Beecher in the victory, including a game-high total of 17 from Abby Shepard, who posted a double-double with 11 rebounds, seven steals and five assists.
Kaylie Sippel, Morgan McDermott and Talia Messana each added 10 points, and Sippel added nine boards, six assists and two steals. Margaret Landis had nine points, five rebounds and four steals.
Kayla Kodat led the Trojans with 15 points in the loss. Nora Anderson added nine points, and Jordan Schultz had seven points. Emily Weissman had five points and nine boards.Bobby Bolton Classic
Kankakee 70, Eisenhauer 26
The Kays wasted no time returning to last season’s dominant form with the area’s most lopsided victory of the night.Drake commit Ambranette Storr outscored the opposition on her own, finishing with 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals. Imani Williams netted a triple-double with 10 points, 12 assists, 11 rebounds, seven steals and four blocks. Sophomore guard Avery Jackson scored 17 points to go along with four rebounds, four assists and nine steals.
Timberwolf Tip-Off
Tri-Point 66, Momence 31
The Chargers opened the season at full speed on night one of the Timberwolf Tip-Off by doubling up Momence and then some.
Kyra Cathcart led Tri-Point in scoring with 14 points in the season-opening win, and Sierra Hummel added 13 points.
Kaitlyn Piekarczyk was Momence’s top scorer with nine points in the loss.Herscher 45, Milford 38
The Tigers snagged a victory in the Tip-Off’s opening round, but the Bearcats gave them a bit more of a run for it.Mya Johanson put on a show for the Tigers, piling up 28 points in the win. The senior standout knocked down four 3-pointers and shot 8 for 12 from the line.
Anna Hagen was the top scorer for Milford with 14 in the loss.
Bismarck-Henning 54, Cissna Park 13
The Timberwolves were no match for Bismarck-Henning, which was apparent immediately in their season-opening loss. Cissna Park trailed 22-0 by the end of the first quarter and 34-2 at the half in the one-sided loss.
Mikayla Knake accounted for all 13 of the Timberwolves’ points. She knocked down three 3-pointers along the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!