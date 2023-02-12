Basketball File Art 2

Basketball in Hoop

 Ryan McVay

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional quarterfinals: (7) Dwight 57 (8)Earlville 43

Dwight advanced to the semifinal round against Serena at 6 p.m. on Monday at Dwight. No individual stats were available for the Trojans.

