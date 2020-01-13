GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gardner-South Wilmington 53, Dwight 26
In their first game since picking up their first loss of the season at Beecher last week, the Panthers rebounded by doubling up their nonconference rivals Monday.
Madelyn Storm was in double-figures by halftime and led the Panthers with 17 points. Abby Beck had 13 points and Kylie Hawks added seven points.
Kayla Kodat had a dozen points to lead the Trojans. Nora Anderson and Nellie Rieke had four points apiece.
Beecher 55, St. Anne 19
The Bobcats maintained their lead in the River Valley Conference by taking care of business Monday night.
Abby Shepard had 17 points, four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block to lead Beecher. Rhiannon Saller and Luz Sandoval each had nine points. Saller added eight rebounds, five assists, a steal and two blocks.
Sophia Torres had eight points for the Cardinals. Jasmin Toepfer added six points.
Wilmington 42, Coal City 35
The Wildcats matched their win total of last season (11) by topping the Coalers Monday.
Chloe Sanford had 15 points to lead the Wildcats. Claire Rink scored nine points and Megan Mann added seven points.
No stats were available for Coal City.
Streator 66, Manteno 35
The Panthers were able to stay within striking distance of the red-hot Bulldogs early on before ultimately falling behind big in the second half.
Kenna Selk led the Panthers with seven points, four rebounds and two assists. Chloe Boros and Ashtyn Wischnowski each had six points.
Lisle 51, Peotone 42
The Blue Devils trailed by a point at halftime and three points after the third before the Lions put things away late in the fourth quarter.
Courtney Burks and Lauren Hamann each had 13 points to pace the Blue Devils.
Iroquois West 60, Tri-Point 44
Ryan Tilstra couldn't be stopped Monday, piling up 27 points as the Raiders earned a nice win against the shorthanded Chargers.
Zach Rice added nine points for Iroquois West and Zach Gerling had seven points.
Connor Cardenas led Tri-Point with 20 points. Tyler Platz added nine points.
Reed-Custer 64, Momence 55 (Overtime)
The Comets were dominant in the extra frame at home, outscoring Momence 11-2 in the overtime period.
Blake Foster led the Comets with 23 points, nine rebounds, a block, a steal and an assist. Jacob Heisner was one of two Comets to post a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Gage Stamm had the other double-double with 11 points and 11 boards.
