...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5 ft
expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 9 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Dwight's Lilly Duffy, left, attempts to dribble past Gardner-South Wilmington's Grace Olsen during Wednesday's game at Gardner-South Wilmington.
No indivudal stats were available for the Trojans.
G-SW dropped to 12-16 overall with a loss to Dwight. Addi Fair paced the Panthers with a team-high 18 points to help break the school record for most points in a single season (618 points). Hannah Balcom chipped in 11 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Reed-Custer 63, Peotone 51
Reed-Custer improved its record to 21-4 and 9-2 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a win over Peotone. Jake McPherson led the Comets with 21 points, four rebounds and four assists and one steal. Wes Shats recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Lucas Foote had 12 points, which was one more point than teammate Jace Christian.
Brandon Weiss scored 14 points to help pace the Blue Devils. Miles Heflin finished with 13 points and six rebounds.
