BOYS BASKETBALL
Gardner-South Wilmington 53, Beecher 47
The Panthers improved to 6-4 and 6-0 in conference play with a tight win over the Bobcats to take sole leadership of first place in the River Valley Conference.
Connor Steichen had 23 points and five rebounds to lead the Panthers. Nate Wise had 8 points and three boards. Caydan Landry went for 6 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while Brandon States had 6 points and six rebounds.
No stats were reported for Beecher.
Donovan 42, Tri-Point 41
The Wildcats came back from a 12 point first half deficit to best the Chargers by a single point.
Donovan had three players finish in double-fugure scoring. Brodi Winge totaled 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Wildcats. Andy Onnen and Darrien Pocius each added 10 points and four rebounds.
No immediate stats were available for Tri-Point.
Watseka 69, Fisher 52
Brayden Haines scored 24 points, with 15 of them coming in the final quarter to lead the Warriors. Jordan Schroeder scored 16 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Watseka 52, Fisher 24
The Warriors remained undefeated (8-0) after they outscored Fisher's 24-point performance by halftime.
Natalie Schroder exploded for 25 points to lead Watseka. Kinzie Parsons added 8 points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Kennedy McTaggart notched 8 points and seven rebounds.
Gardner-South Wilmington 52, Donovan 30
The Panthers improved to 8-1 and 5-1 in the RVC after a dominating performance over the Wildcats.
Kylie Hawks poured in a team-high 19 points, two more than senior Abby Beck.
No stats were reported for Donovan.
Lincoln-Way West 67, Kankakee 48
Avery Jackson led the Kays with 21 points and Taylor Albertie scored 16 points, including four made 3-pointers as the Kays fell in what will be perhaps their biggest road challenge of the season.
