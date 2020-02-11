GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gardner-South Wilmington 54, Grant Park 27
The Panthers advanced to the regional title game of the Class 1A Gardner-South Wilmington Regional with a comfortable win over the Dragons.
Kennedy Fair and Kaitlynn Kavanaugh shared the scoring lead with 10 points each in the win, while Mya Anderson and Abby Beck pitched in with eight apiece.
The Panthers improved to 26-4 and advanced to play Marquette in the championship game on Thursday in Gardner.
Delaney Panozzo scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Grant Park (7-20) in the season-ending loss.
Putnam County 41, Dwight 25
The Trojans (12-14) had their season come to an end in the semifinal round of the Class 1A St. Bede Regional at the hands of Putnam County.
Rylee Farris scored nine points in the season-ending loss, while Kayla Kodat added seven points and Nora Anderson pulled in seven rebounds.
Lexington 69, Cissna Park 16
The Timberwolves (7-24) had their season end on a low note against the hosts of the Class 1A Lexington Regional as the Minutemen won in a walk.
Mikayla Knake led the 'Wolves with eight points in their season finale.
Calumet Christian 51, Trinity 46
A double-double from Veronica Harwood wasn't enough in the end as the Eagles suffered a loss to Calumet Christian.
Harwood finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in spite of the loss. Trinity dropped to 21-5 with the loss.
Milford 43, St. Thomas More 37
The Bearcats improved to 19-9 and earned a spot in the IHSA Class 1A Lexington Regional Championship. No stats were available.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Trinity 88, Calumet Christian 53
The Eagles bounced back from this weekend's loss in the ICC Tournament Championship with a comfortable win over Calumet Christian.
Ben Green led the charge for Trinity with 26 points in the rout while Max McCleary added 14 points and 10 rebounds and Jackson Wade added 11 points and 13 boards.
Trinity improved to 28-2 overall with the win.
Morris 38, Dwight 34
A 15-point effort from Brandon Ceylor wasn't enough to put the Trojans (12-14) over the edge in a low-scoring loss at home to Morris. Dwight scored just 10 points in the first half before making a late push that ultimately came up short.
Brandon Ceylor led the Trojans with 15 points.
Milford 68, Westville 34
The Bearcats were dominant on the road against Westville thanks to a standout performance from Nick Allen.
Allen scored a game-high 22 points in the win to go with a school-record 10 steals, while Klaytin Hunsinger added 10 points for the 18-9 Bearcats.
Herscher 54, Reed-Custer 44
Tigers improved to 14-12 on the season with hard-fought Illinois Central Eight Conference win over Reed-Custer at home in Herscher.
Bascom Jackson led the way with 18 points in the win, all of which came via the 3-pointer, and Cam Berns added 17. The pair hit 11 threes between them and Herscher knocked down 12 as a team in the win.
Jacob Heisner and Gage Stamm led the Comets (9-18) with 13 points each in the loss.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 65, Watseka 54
A rocky third quarter is what sunk the Warriors (13-14) on the road in Gibson City. After playing to a 25-25 tie at halftime, the Falcons exploded for 26 points in the third quarter to put Watseka away.
Jordan Schroeder led the Warriors with 15 points in the loss and Drew Wittenborn was just behind him with 14.
St. Anne 66, Gardner-South Wilmington 48
The Panthers held their own throughout a competitive first half, but the St. Anne caught fire down the stretch and ran away for a comfortable River Valley Conference win.
Chris Bexson scored 23 points in spite of the loss and Connor Steichen added 12 points and six rebounds for the 15-12 Panthers.
No stats were available for the RVC-leading Cardinals, who improved to 21-7 on the year.
Coal City 78, Wilmington 70
Jarod Garrelts' 21 points led the way for the Coalers in a hard-fought Illinois Central Eight Conference win over the Wildcats to improve to 16-10.
Jack Bunton added 17 points in the win and Kyle Burch and Austin Pullara chipped in 13 apiece for the Coalers.
Trey Shaw had a nice day in spite of the loss for the Wildcats with 18 points, five steals and five rebounds, while Ben Kreitz added 15 points and Tysen Meents scored 13. The Wildcats fell to 9-16.
Streator 64, Manteno 53
The Panthers fell behind early and never quite managed to catch up in a loss to Streator on the road, falling to 16-10 on the season and 9-3 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference, where they now stand a game back of Lisle.
Darien Bechard led Manteno with 16 points in the loss and Trevor Moisant added nine.
