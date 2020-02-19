Daily Journal Staff Report
BOYS BASKETBALL
G-SW 51, Wilmington 49
The Wildcats roared back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter but ultimately wound up just short.
The Panthers (17-12) were led by Connor Steichen’s 24 points, three rebounds and two assists. Chris Bexson had 10 points, two boards, four assists and four steals. Nate Wise also scored 10 points and added five rebounds and two assists.
Wilmington bounced back after just eight points in the first half but fell to 11-17. Trey Shaw led the Wildcats with 18 points.
Andrew 70, BBCHS 60
The Boilers took a 19-17 lead after a quarter on the road but were outscored 21-6 in the second frame and never recovered, falling to 14-12 on the season.
Owen Freeman led the Boilers with 22 points. Gabe Renchen was 7 for 8 from the free-throw line and scored 18 points. Jason Hartsfield tallied seven points.
Milford 70, Schlarman 62
The Bearcats reached the 20-win mark with an impressive Vermilion Valley Conference victory Tuesday night.
Trace Fleming posted a double-double with 20 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. Trey Totheroh and Klaytin Hunsinger each added 13 points and seven assists. Tanner Sobkoviak added 10 points.
Watseka 62, Donovan 32
The Warriors’ defense was up to its normal standard Tuesday as they improved to 14-16 with a 30-point win.
Drew Wittenborn made it rain with four 3-pointers and a team-high 18 points. Conner Curry added 14 points, and Brayden Haines scored nine points.
Donovan’s Andy Onnen scored a game-high 19 points and added four rebounds and two blocks.
Oak Forest 76, Manteno 46
The Panthers (17-11) struggled early on the road, falling behind 23-5 after a quarter and never getting back in it.
Robbie Wesselhoff hit four 3-pointers and led the Panthers with 12 points. Alex Hupe and A.J. Gilliam each scored seven points.
Joliet Catholic 55, Coal City 37
A 25-point outburst from the Hilltoppers proved too much for the Coalers (17-11) in their nonconference matchup Tuesday.
Austin Pullara’s 12 points led the Coalers. Kyle Burch was the only other Coaler to score more than five points, finishing with 10 points.
Ridgeview 61, Iroquois West 52
The Raiders got off to a hot start and led 23-14 after a quarter before falling behind by the half and never holding the lead again, falling to 9-18 on the season.
Ryan Tilstra led the Raiders with 18 points. Jack McMillan gave the Raiders their early spark, scoring 12 of his 15 points in the opening quarter.
