BASEBALL

Gardner-South Wilmington 7, St. Anne-Donovan 6 (9 Innings)

Cale Halpin went 2-for-5, including the eventual game-winning hit in the top of the ninth inning to help lead the Panthers past the Cardinals. Ethan Maxard went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Nathan States collected three singles and a run scored. States also claimed the win in relief action, giving up two hits and one run with two walks and sevens strikeouts over four innings of work.

