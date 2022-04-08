FRIDAY
SOFTBALL
Oakwood 12, Iroquois West 11 (5 innings)
In a wild affair that saw both teams score eight runs in the first two innings, a fourth-run Oakwood third proved to be just too large a deficit for the Raiders to overcome. Sam Sigler went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Maggie Thorne collected a pair of hits and scored three times. Kylie Ritzma hit a double and scored twice.
Salt Fork 11, Milford 1 (5 innings)
The Bearcats were stymied at the dish Friday, collecting just two hits. Brynlee Wright singled and was driven in on a single from Alivia Schmink.
BASEBALL
Oakwood 8, Iroquois West 7
The Raiders built a 7-2 lead through a pair of innings, but a five-run Oakwood sixth gave the visitors just enough to leave Gilman victorious. Peyton Rhodes went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run. Damon Fowler doubled and drove in a pair. Auston Miller singled once and scored twice and Sam McMillan singled and scored. Lucas Frank allowed three earned runs on four hits and seven strikeouts in four innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.