BOYS BASKETBALL
Bradley-Bourbonnais 58, Lincoln-Way Central 46
The Boilermakers picked up a huge SouthWest Suburban Conference road win thanks in large part to Owen Freeman, who came up with 16 points, 22 rebounds, five assists and four blocks.
Paul Williams had 11 points, and T Sykes scored 9 points.
Bishop McNamara 65, Aurora Christian 64 (OT)
After losing at home in overtime earlier this week to Aurora Christian, the Irish returned the favor Friday. Nolan Czako had 18 points to lead the Irish.
Jaxson Provost scored 11 points, and Andrew Arseneau had 10 points.
Beecher 46, Donovan 43
Mitchell Landis hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to break a 43-43 tie and give the Bobcats one of the most dramatic victories of the season. Landis had 10 points on the night, second on the team to Duane Doss’ 21 points.
Andy Onnen had 13 points and nine rebounds for Donovan. Tate Caposieno had 12 points and four boards.
Manteno 56, Peotone 41
The Panthers got a big rivalry win in Illinois Central Eight Conference play thanks to the duo of Liam Bivona (18 points) and Manny Carrera (16 points).
Mason Kibelkis paced Peotone with 18 points.
Watseka 60, Central 49
The Warriors knocked off the Sangamon Valley Conference leaders to keep things tight at the top of the conference race. Conner Curry led the way for Watseka with 15 points, one more than Jordan Schroeder. Hunter Meyer had 11 points.
Jay Lemenager was the lone Comet in double figures with 13 points. Nick Krueger and Jacob Shoven each had 9 points.
Dwight 60, Cissna Park 54
The Trojans also earned a victory against fellow competition in the SVC. Wyatt Thompson led the Trojans with 21 points. Brandon Ceylor scored 13 points, and Trent Tilley scored a dozen.
Ian Rogers led Cissna Park with 18 points, and Malaki Verkeler scored 16 points.
Iroquois West 64, Chrisman 44
The Raiders were in total control for all 32 minutes Friday to celebrate Senior Night. Jack McMillan tallied a game-high 19 points.
Ryan Tilstra scored 15 points, and Cannon Leonard had 10 points.
Milford 63, Westville 32
The Bearcats nearly doubled up their Vermilion Valley Conference opponents Friday, with Trey Totheroh providing a game-high 18 points.
Will Teig had 13 points, and Luke McCabe scored 11 points.
Lisle 56, Coal City 43
The Coalers found themselves tied at 26 at halftime but were outscored 14-3 in the third quarter and couldn’t scrap back in it in the fourth.
Carson Shepard scored 16 points to lead Coal City, and Kyle Burch had 7 points.
Streator 57, Herscher 34
The Tigers had struggles on the offensive end against one of the best team defenses in the ICE Friday after beating the Bulldogs last week. Tyler Murray had 12 points to lead the Tigers and Trey Schwarzkopf scored 10 points.
Gardner-South Wilmington 59, Illinois Lutheran 49
The Panthers improved their River Valley Conference record to 7-0 Friday night. Connor Steichen led the way with 22 points and seven rebounds. Nate Wise had 13 points and four boards. Brandon States had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Watseka 47, Champaign Central 16
The 10-0 Warriors had one of their most dominant performances of the year Friday night. Kinzie Parsons had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Watseka. Allie Hoy had 9 points and Natalie Schroeder scored 8 points.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
(23) University of Cumberlands 6, Olivet 1
The Tigers managed to pick up one point in a tough matchup. Hedi Moyo came back and won her singles match 7-6, 2-6, 10-2, in a third-set tie breaker.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
(15) University of Cumberlands 7, Olivet 0
The Tigers failed to earn a single point in its matchup against the 15th-ranked Patriots.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Bellevue 14, Olivet 5
The Tigers scored two runs in the first inning before five errors got the best of them. Jordan Veldman led the Tigers with two hits and an RBI. Jacob Bulthuis added a homerun and two RBIs.
Central Methodist University 9, Olivet 0
The Tigers failed to put up a single run in its second game of a doubleheader playing in the Central Methodist University Tournament on Friday.
Jacob Bulthuis, Timo Schau and Braedon Payne all recorded hits in the contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.