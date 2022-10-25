VOLLEYBALL

IHSA Class 1A Watseka Regional quarterfinals: (8)Gardner-South Wilmington 2, (10)Dwight 0

G-SW advanced to the regional semifinals against Cissna Park at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Watseka with a 25-22, 26-24, straight-set win over the Trojans. Addison Fair led the Panthers with 12 kills, six digs, four aces and one assist. Maddie Olsen added six kills, three digs and one block. Hannah Balcom had five kills and two blocks. Hannah Frescura totaled 20 assists, five digs, one kill and an ace.

