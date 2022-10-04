BOYS GOLF

IHSA Class 1A Bismarck-Henning Sectional

Immaculate Conception claimed this year's Bismarck-Henning Sectional title with a meet-best 308 team score. Beecher finished just outside qualifying for state as a team by finishing in fourth with 330. Dwight claimed eighth with 362 and Bishop McNamara rounded out the area teams with a 12th-place finish (382).

