Baseball File Art
Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BASEBALL

IHSA Class 1A Milford Regional quarterfinals: (8)Watseka 13, (10)Grace Christian 3 (5 Innings)

Watseka advanced to the regional semifinals against Milford at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Milford. Austin Morris went 3-for-4 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Warriors’ offense. Aidan Morris added two hits, one RBI and four runs scored. Brayden Ketchum collected three hits, one RBI and three runs scored. Mason Galyen earned the win on the bump, giving up one hit and three runs (one earned) with nine strikeouts over five innings of work.

