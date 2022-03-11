MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD
Milikin University senior and former Bradley-Bourbonnais High School standout Ben Kuxmann advanced to Saturday’s 800-meter finals after turning in the second fastest time in the prelims at the 2022 NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, NC. Kuxmann set a school record with a time of 1 minute and 51.62 seconds.
WOMEN’S SOFTBALL
Olivet Nazarene Univ. 6, Northwestern College 5
Olivet overcame six errors in the field to pick up a one run victory over Northwestern College. Haley Dobson led the Tigers, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Kori Fricke picked up the win on the bump, giving up eight hits and five earned runs in seven innings of work. Zoe Oshiro and Margaret Landis each chipped in a hit in three plate appearances each.
Concordia (NE) 12, ONU 4
Haley Dobson and Allie Timm both went 2-for-3 with a double each to lead the Tigers. Timm added a team-high two RBIs, and Margaret Landis chipped in a double and a run scored in four plate appearances.
MEN’S BASEBALL
Georgetown 6, ONU 3
Georgetown put up four runs between the first two innings before never looking back against ONU. Robert Jackman went 2-for-5 with an RBI to lead the Tigers. Nolan Louis and Gunnar Pullins each chipped in a double. Matthew Nolan tossed four innings, giving up one earned run and three hits with one strikeout.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Marian 97, ONU 66
Olivet’s season comes to an end in the opening round of the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Tournament with a double-digit loss to Marian. Kennedy Johnson led the Tigers with 15 points, two assists and one rebound. Caroline Boehne totaled 12 points and four rebounds. Karina Smits chipped in 10 points and six rebounds off the bench.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.